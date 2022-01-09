Loki has been found! Brasilia Zoo jaguar is recaptured

posted on 01/08/2022 5:26 PM / updated on 01/8/2022 6:13 PM



Loki, the puma who ran away at the Brasília Zoo – (credit: Intagram/Reprodução)

Hours after a big scare, Loki, the female cougar who fled the Brasília Zoo this Saturday morning (8/1) was finally recaptured. The four-year-old animal was found and captured inside the Zoo itself and is now under observation by the team’s veterinarians.

The cougar, a species also known as the puma, was seen by a zoo visitor at 9 am and soon the team evacuated the zoo, which had 19 passersby at the time of the discovery. An action by the zoo’s technical team in partnership with the Environmental Military Police was organized until the animal was finally recaptured at 15:00.

It is worth remembering that at no time did the animal leave the vicinity of the zoo. According to a note issued by the office of the place. “At all times, the jaguar was inside the Zoo and under the control of the technical team on duty, without posing any kind of threat to the population of the Federal District”

“Thanks to the collective effort of guards, firefighters, biologists, veterinarians, zootechnicians, police officers and, above all, CAREGIVERS of animals, the capture was successful without any complications”, wrote the Zoo on social networks.

The Zoo apologized to everyone who was unable to visit the site this Saturday and confirmed that from 9 am on Sunday the Brasilia Zoo will be open again.