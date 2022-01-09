Luísa returns to Brazil and becomes a weapon against Pedro; Understand · TV News

Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) will become one of the biggest headaches for Pedro (Selton Mello) when he returns to Brazil in Nos Tempos do Imperador. After all, Tonico (Alexandre Nero) will suspect that the monarch is having a secret romance with the countess — and will even approach Dominique (Guilherme Cabral) to discover the truth in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera.

Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão’s serial will take another leap in time in the scenes that will be shown from the next 17th. The aristocrat will put a stop to her exile in France to accompany Leopoldina (Bruna Griphao) and Augusto (Gil Coelho) on a visit to the court of Rio de Janeiro.

Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella) won’t be the only one bothered by the closeness between her husband and Luísa, who are going to resume their extramarital affair with the right to a night of love. Dominique will also find her mother’s intimacy with the emperor strange, starting to tease her even in front of the royal family.

Against the wall, Mariana Ximenes’ character will confess to her son that she loves the emperor. She will also add that Eugenio (Thierry Tremouroux) had known for years about the betrayal and, therefore, made a point of sending the boy to a boarding school in France to get revenge.

Dominique will be even more disgusted with Luísa, to the point of falling into Tonico’s soft conversation. The deputy will be in bad shape after being accused of high treason by Nélio (João Pedro Zappa), who will have survived the fall off a cliff and returned to Rio de Janeiro to make him pay for all his crimes.

REPRODUCTION / INSTAGRAM

Mariana Ximenes and Guilherme Cabral

Afraid of going to prison, the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero will search Pedro’s life for a rotten person to blackmail him. He will soon realize that the rival maintains some “shady business” with the noblewoman when he sees her score several times in the imperial cabinet.

Tonico will gradually get closer to Dominique, who will start hanging out with the corrupt politician to challenge his own mother. Poisoned by Eugene for years, he will be tempted to provide the information necessary to tarnish the family’s honor.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). The plot is in its last month of airing. From February 7th, the public will check the story of Além da Ilusão on the 18:00 band on Globo TV.

In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.