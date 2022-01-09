Luísa Sonza grows up on Spotify’s chart and reveals desire to make a new album

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Luísa Sonza grows up on Spotify’s chart and reveals desire to make a new album 7 Views

This Saturday, January 8th, Luisa Sonza begins to reap the rewards of the acclaimed sweet 22, your bet, “ANACONDA *o*~~~”, started to grow on Spotify Brazil after going viral on TikTok.

Adverts
Daniela Rocha Provenda de Nova Mutum reveals achievements and challenges in the real estate world

Furthermore, Luísa was happy to see her work grow. Currently, the single from the state of Rio Grande do Sul is on #43 Spotify Brazil position, the country’s main streaming platform. However, in the Apple Music, the song soared and entered the top 10 of the app, occupying the #9 position.

First of all, you can’t miss this other article either: Dynho Alves gets angry with a follower who quoted MC Mirella and Caio Castro on their social networks!

Also, check out this article that is making people talk all over the web: What made Maiara be in a hospital at 7 am?

Luísa is known for being daring and Anaconda’s choreography couldn’t be different, right? The singer shared a video on Twitter in celebration of the single’s growth on digital platforms. Check out:

Content related post

Luísa Sonza vents on Twitter and says she needs to make a new album

The singer shared a series of outbursts on Twitter this Friday (07/01). The blonde tells her followers that it was time to make a new album. My God I need to make an album to vent, I swear, revealed Luísa.

However, the singer confessed to thinking that it would take time to release another album. I thought it would take a lot longer to feel this need again, said the gaucho. “I wish I didn’t care how I pretend I don’t care. Lately, no one needs to throw me off the cliff, because I’m already throwing myself”, finished the singer.

Finally, also check out this article that is booming all over the web: Luisa Sonza makes sensual clicks and internet users go wild!

[spns_amp_optin subscribe=’Quero novidades!’ unsubscribe=’Cancelar Notificações’]

Leave your comment!

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Theo Becker cites ‘forced vaccination’ and Porchat responds: ‘Imbecile’ | celebrities

reproduction Theo Becker and Fábio Porchat The 45-year-old actor, Theo Becker, sparked controversy by publishing …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved