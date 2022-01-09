Luísa Sonza grows up on Spotify’s chart and reveals desire to make a new album

This Saturday, January 8th, Luisa Sonza begins to reap the rewards of the acclaimed sweet 22, your bet, “ANACONDA *o*~~~”, started to grow on Spotify Brazil after going viral on TikTok.

Furthermore, Luísa was happy to see her work grow. Currently, the single from the state of Rio Grande do Sul is on #43 Spotify Brazil position, the country’s main streaming platform. However, in the Apple Music, the song soared and entered the top 10 of the app, occupying the #9 position.

Luísa is known for being daring and Anaconda’s choreography couldn’t be different, right? The singer shared a video on Twitter in celebration of the single’s growth on digital platforms. Check out:

Luísa Sonza vents on Twitter and says she needs to make a new album

The singer shared a series of outbursts on Twitter this Friday (07/01). The blonde tells her followers that it was time to make a new album. “My God I need to make an album to vent, I swear“, revealed Luísa.

However, the singer confessed to thinking that it would take time to release another album. “I thought it would take a lot longer to feel this need again“, said the gaucho. “I wish I didn’t care how I pretend I don’t care. Lately, no one needs to throw me off the cliff, because I’m already throwing myself”, finished the singer.

