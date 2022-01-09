Luísa Sonza reveals to followers and vents

Luisa Sonza, to the delight of fans, he is already planning another music project, a few months after the release of the album “Doce 22”. In a sincere outburst, she confessed that she “went through a lot” after the controversies of recent years and this Friday (7), she made a revelation to her followers.

In a post on Twitter, Luísa Sonza opened her heart to her fans: “My God, I need to make an album to vent JURO pqp”. She highlighted that she feels the need to make a new album to get her feelings out. “I thought it would take a lot longer to feel this need again,” he confessed.

Followers were concerned and questioned the reason for this decision. “Sir, so much has already happened,” asked Uéric. Without evading the subject, Luísa Sonza replied: “Ces has no idea”. In the comments, she also received support from internet users.

“I need this to be happy”, asked a fan on Twitter. “Nobody’s stopping you, see”, joked another internet user. “it makes the sweet 23 lu”, suggested another follower of the artist. “I’m already at the dance, see? Ahead,” he wrote one more. Other followers worried about Luísa Sonza, who is constantly the target of hate mail, especially after her breakup with Whindersson Nunes.

Several fans supported Luísa Sonza. “The people won’t leave you alone, what the hell,” John complained. “Tell the gossip now,” Tifany amused. “Play on the hot wheel”, asked Tata. “Luísa tells everything,” wrote Gaby. “Come on DM, love,” Hector asked. The singer also made a subliminal outburst at the Multishow Award. At the opening of the first performance of “Anaconda”, she sent a message that startled the audience.

“Your poison has strengthened me so far, but I don’t know to what extent this poison will strengthen me or it will kill me”, Luísa Sonza sent a message and the fans showed concern. The song and video for “Anaconda” were released in partnership with American singer Mariah Angeliq. According to the pop singer, the work cost around R$ 1 million.

In the program “Prazer, Luísa!”, on Multishow, Luísa Sonza showed that in addition to music, she also has a talent for presentations and interviews when receiving famous people on pay TV. She even came to vent, in one of the episodes, about the lies about the betrayal of Whindersson Nunes.

“Everything they make up about me is absurd, but I think the worst gossip is betrayal. The idea that I had cheated on my ex-husband with my current boyfriend hurt me a lot. They created a whole story based on something very simple: there are endings and there are new beginnings”, says Luísa Sonza.