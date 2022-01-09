Luiza Trajano grows by taking a bold stand on racism – 01/08/2022 – Market

It was a casual conversation that led Luiza Trajano, one of the richest women in Brazil, to meditate on racism in her country, to recognize her part in it and do something about it.

Trajano said a few years ago he heard a young, accomplished black businesswoman say that she never went to happy hours with her colleagues unless her boss explicitly invited her. Years of rejection that many black Brazilians experience in predominantly white environments had taught her to wait for express invitations, the woman explained.

Trajano, who is white, felt a pang of sadness. Then an uncomfortable thought crossed her mind: “At my birthday parties there are no black women,” she remembers thinking. “This is structural racism, which, in my case, is not caused by rejection, but by not looking for it.”

This moment of introspection by Trajano, who had turned a small family business into a retail giant, helped to sow a bold corporate affirmative action that attracted praise, anger and much thought in Brazil.

For the past two years, the publicly traded company called Magazine Luiza, or Magalu, has limited its executive training program for college recent graduates — a conduit for well-paying senior positions — to black candidates.

The announcement, in September 2020, sparked a deluge of press coverage and commentary. Most of them were critical.

The hashtag #MagaluRacista was a trend on Twitter for days. A deputy close to Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil’s conservative president, asked the Public Ministry to open an investigation into the company, claiming the program violated constitutional protections.

But Magazine Luiza said it was a necessary and overdue measure to diversify its executive teams and to alleviate the brutal legacy of racism in Brazil, where slavery was only abolished in 1888.

Trajano was the most visible and vehement supporter of his company’s policy.

“In addition to the social and economic aspects, slavery left a very strong emotional imprint, which is a society of colonizers and colonized,” said Trajano, 70. “Many people have never felt that this country is theirs.”

Trajano caused a stir far beyond the corporate spheres, speaking frankly about issues such as race, inequality, domestic violence and the failures of the political system. Parties from across the political spectrum invited her to run for election, seeing in her a rare blend of pragmatism, charisma and intelligence.

“In a world where billionaires burn fortunes on space adventures and yachts, Luiza is dedicated to a different kind of odyssey,” wrote former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva last September in Time magazine, which chose Trajano as one of the one hundred most influential people in the world. “She took on the challenge of creating a commercial giant while building a better Brazil.”

Trajano was the only child of a family in Franca, a medium-sized city in the interior of São Paulo, where an aunt, also called Luiza, opened a small gift shop in 1957.

As the business expanded into a small group of stores, teenage Trajano took on a sales position in one of them. The experience made her fall in love with customer service and workplace culture.

“When I was 17 or 18, I invented a little revolution to value investing in employees,” she said. “I started taking a psychologist to the store.”

Since then, she said she has been fascinated by the factors that make employees motivated and dedicated — and those that do the opposite.

She took over the helm of the company in 1991 and oversaw a massive national expansion driven by the corporate mantra “Make accessible to the many what was the privilege of the few.”

As Magazine Luiza — which sells a little bit of everything, including appliances, electronics, clothing and beauty products — grew into a giant, with 1,400 stores, Trajano said he strove to build a culture in which workers were committed to success. of brand.

When retail sales began to migrate to the internet, Trajano invested heavily to create a digital marketplace and distribution system while preparing his son, Frederico Trajano, to take over the daily management of the company in 2016, as chief executive. She remains chairman of the board and its most visible figure.

Frederico Trajano, 45, said he learned from his mother to take risks and trust her intuition.

“She likes to say, ‘Play the band, not just watch it go by,'” he said. “It means learning to be the protagonist of my own story.”

Luiza Trajano attributes to her son the idea of ​​the training program just for blacks, in 2020, but commented that this came after she pointed out for years that the trainee classes were mostly white. The program was not subject to legal proceedings or government actions.

The company redoubled its bet on the initiative by releasing a 23-minute documentary about the selection process, which looks more like a reality show than a corporate promotion. It features candidates talking about the hurdles they faced in making their careers take off, and shows some crying at the knowledge they’ve been accepted into the program.

Raíssa Aryadne de Andrade Lima, 31, a sustainability analyst from the state of Alagoas who was admitted to first class for black interns, said the position has transformed her, personally and professionally.

“The best thing about the show was that it opened my eyes to the number of opportunities that were within my reach,” she explained.

Trajano said emphatically that he does not intend to run for public office. But she has become increasingly active in bringing political debates to a group of women leaders she founded in 2013, with the aim of advancing gender parity in all spheres of power. Today the group has more than 101,000 members.

The group’s leaders are preparing long-term policy plans to address chronic health, education, housing and labor market problems. They also advocate gender parity in electoral politics, which, according to Trajano, would transform Brazil’s dysfunctional and polarized system.

In early 2021, as the Brazilian government struggled to acquire Covid-19 vaccines and President Bolsonaro sowed doubts about their effectiveness, Trajano became a tireless advocate of vaccination, mobilizing his network of women to pressure the government to act quickly and eliminate misinformation about vaccines.

There was heated speculation on social media that Trajano could be a wildcard in this year’s presidential election, perhaps as Lula’s running mate, the favorite in the polls. She categorically ruled out that role, but it is clear that Bolsonaro has come to see her as a threat to his prospects for re-election.

In November, he seemed to appreciate that Magalu’s share price had fallen in previous months, amid speculation of a political partnership between Lula and Trajano, whom Bolsonaro called a “socialist.”

Later that day, when Trajano was asked about the president’s comment, she said she didn’t find the label offensive.

“I think social inequality has to be faced,” he said. “If that’s being a socialist, then I’m a socialist.”

Translated by Luiz Roberto M. Gonçalves