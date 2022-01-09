Man drowns after being attacked by piranhas in the Paraguay river

A case of piranha attacks was recorded in the area of ​​Puerto Rosario, department of San Pedro, Paraguay. The victim is a 49-year-old man, who drowned in the Paraguay River and had his face eaten by carnivorous fish.

The event took place on the morning of Tuesday, January 4, when authorities removed the lifeless body of Pedro Torres Añasco, 49, from the river.

The man was reported missing by the National Police of Paraguay. The remains were found floating in the river waters.

Personnel from the Sub-Delegation 25 of Puerto Rosario, together with members of the Naval Prefecture and the Public Ministry, went to the scene to proceed with the removal of the body.

After inspection, the coroner determined that the cause of death was suffocation by submersion, although he was also able to verify that the body was eaten in the face and feet by a school of piranhas, according to a police report.

By order of the responsible prosecutor, the victim’s body was handed over to the son to be transferred to the city of Minga Guazú, in the department of Alto Paraná, where he will receive a Christian burial.

