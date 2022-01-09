Man drowns after being attacked by piranhas in the Paraguay river

Abhishek Pratap 27 seconds ago News Comments Off on Man drowns after being attacked by piranhas in the Paraguay river 0 Views

A case of piranha attacks was recorded in the area of ​​Puerto Rosario, department of San Pedro, Paraguay. The victim is a 49-year-old man, who drowned in the Paraguay River and had his face eaten by carnivorous fish.

The event took place on the morning of Tuesday, January 4, when authorities removed the lifeless body of Pedro Torres Añasco, 49, from the river.

The man was reported missing by the National Police of Paraguay. The remains were found floating in the river waters.

Personnel from the Sub-Delegation 25 of Puerto Rosario, together with members of the Naval Prefecture and the Public Ministry, went to the scene to proceed with the removal of the body.

After inspection, the coroner determined that the cause of death was suffocation by submersion, although he was also able to verify that the body was eaten in the face and feet by a school of piranhas, according to a police report.

By order of the responsible prosecutor, the victim’s body was handed over to the son to be transferred to the city of Minga Guazú, in the department of Alto Paraná, where he will receive a Christian burial.

Leave your comment

Read too

Minister announces distribution of 28.2 million tests for covid-19

PANDEMIC

Minister announces distribution of 28.2 million tests for covid-19

PANDEMIC

Unesp makes proof of vaccination against covid-19 mandatory

DEPUTIES

Commission approves tax reduction in the purchase of wheelchairs

ARTICLE

A different view of covid in Antarctica

BRAZIL

Museum of Immigration in São Paulo has special programming for children

ARTICLE

Good news regarding the Pandemic

SENATE

Environmental licensing and land regularization return to the agenda in 2022

GOLD

Interdicted for four months, school in Jardim Guaicurus will undergo renovation

TRAGEDY

The number of deaths in rock collapse in Minas Gerais rises to five

INTERNATIONAL

Former security chief of Kazakhstan is arrested and country faces crisis

most read

SQUIRE

Elderly person who died after hitting a tractor performed weddings for decades in the district of Dourados

PANDEMIC

City of MS decrees a curfew as a preventive measure for Covid

GOLD

After an argument out of jealousy, a man attacks and shaves his wife’s hair

GOLD

Cameras catch an employee stealing food from a nursing home

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Amid protests, Kazakhstan arrests former security chief for ‘cheating’ | World

Karim Massimov, former head of the National Security Council of Kazakhstan, was arrested on charges …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved