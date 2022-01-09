Man mines cryptocurrency with Tesla and earns BRL 4,500 per month

one tesla Model 3 was hacked and “turned” into a cryptocurrency mining platform and its owner, Siraj Raval, claims to be earning at least $800 a month, about 4,500 reais with the system – enough to pay the vehicle’s monthly fee.

According to a CNBC report, using cryptocurrency mining software on a Notebook Mac, Raval turned his all-electric car into a self-sufficient revenue-generating machine.

He connected a series of GPUs to his Tesla’s electrical system. The car’s giant battery essentially acts as a power source that can help reduce maintenance costs. However, this type of change affects the warranty, but Raval tells people that “it’s worth it”.

Tesla mining Ethereum

The man explained that he connected the GPUs to the car’s front trunk. This allowed him to run the interconnected graphics cards using the Tesla Model 3’s internal battery.

Another technique he uses is to hack Tesla’s native CPU. To do this, he uses JavaScript to tune his electric car’s central processing units.

“It’s much faster and it’s much more energy efficient,” said Siraj.

Giving more details about his mining farm using the Tesla, Raval says the car is a “computer with wheels”. “It’s very simple to hack into the car’s computer.”, he adds. He connected five GPUs to Tesla’s battery which helps him mine Ethereum.

It is worth it?

The Tesla Model 3 offers approximately 320 miles (514 km) per charge, and the charge is about US$15 (approximately R$85). His monthly energy bill is US$40 (R$225) and Raval guarantees that he earns US$800 (R$4,500) per month.

However, Tesla cars are not cheap and can cost up to $100,000 (approximately R$530,000). Raval said he uses second-hand GPUs purchased from eBay to save equipment costs.

Electricity is the main cost of mining cryptocurrencies, it is the most prohibitive recurring cost, but Raval says mining is much cheaper with his electric vehicle.

Profits from mining with the Tesla therefore depend on when the Tesla car was purchased. Some experts believe it’s only worth it if the car was purchased before January 2017.

He told CNBC that he has plans to “develop his Model 3 into a full-time mining rig.”

The man said that when Tesla launches its Robotaxi, the car will pay for itself “both for the transport services and the cryptocurrency mining services” and Raval says he will invest the profits in more mining.

Despite this, many experts are skeptical about how much you can really earn putting such an expensive car to mine cryptocurrencies.

While Bitcoin mining is clearly not feasible using a Tesla, Model 3 CPU upgrades over the years have been important. Last month, Tesla “traded in an Intel Atom chip for an AMD Ryzen CPU.”

AMD Ryzen chips are equivalent to those used in the high-powered game console. These are the same plates used to mine Ethereum.

This means that if you have a Tesla and you are watching the current drop in cryptocurrencies, you may not need to work at McDonald’s and sell your car.