Manchester United may lose Cristiano Ronaldo for next season

Portuguese star doesn’t like the moment the English club is going through wants to get out of “guilty”

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Manchester United in the transfer window earlier this European season. The deal caused a stir in the media around the world, as it would be the star’s return to his home, where he captured the attention of all football fans. However, this love story is not being well regarded at least on the side of being CR7.

The player would be dissatisfied with the current coaching staff. According to the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’, Cristiano Ronaldo understands the club’s moment, but he doesn’t like Ralf Rangnick’s work methodology and will be threatening to leave England if the coach is kept in his position.

Manchester United have announced the hiring of Ralf Rangnick as their new interim coach. The German will lead the English club until the end of this season. After the end of his contract as a coach, Ralf will continue as a consultant for another two years.

According to the British vehicle, CR7 wants to wait and see who would be the technician for 2022/23 and in case of disapproval, he would choose another destination. Manchester United occupies 7th place in the Premier League table and is classified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, where they will face Atlético de Madrid, on 23 February. The duel marks the “reunion” of Cristiano Ronaldo with coach Diego Simeone.