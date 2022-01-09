Mario Frias is indignant with Ivete Sangalo and reacts in an unusual way

Mario Colds still hasn’t swallowed the controversial attitude of Ivete Sangalo against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). After the head of the Executive said that the singer received public funds, an article on the website Metrópoles denied that she had benefited from the Rouanet Law and the former actor reacted.

By sharing the survey published in Guilherme Amado’s column, which shows that the presenter of The Masked Singer Brasil, on Globo, had no cultural initiative approved by the organ, the special secretary was gunned down.

On his Twitter, Mario Frias said that it was all a “rhetorical trick to deceive the layman”, since the proposals were made by producers. “They weren’t in her name, but Ivete was the artist of the event”, justified the secretary.

The data available from the Rouanet Law – which can be seen using the VerSalic tool – do not contain anything active for the artist and presenter of The Masked Singer, on Globo.

Only two projects involve the name of Ivete Sangalo: a benefit event of the Youth Orchestra of Bahia, in 2016, with approval and funding of R$ 1,594,850.00, and another in 2017, but the idea was not included in the law and was filed .

Mario Frias angry with Ivete Sangalo

The attitude of the former heartthrob from Malhação is related to the fight between Ivete and Bolsonaro, which began when a video of a concert by the famous man went viral on the internet. In it, the public did not miss the chance and launched a harsh word against the politician: “Hey Bolsonaro, take it on the c*”.

The episode took place in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, with dance steps by Ivete in support of the fan group’s comments.

As soon as he left Vila Nova Star, the hospital where he was hospitalized because of an intestinal obstruction, Bolsonaro attacked Sangalo and José de Abreu:

“She’s upset, José de Abreu is upset, because that ‘fat tit’ of theirs of getting up to R$ 10 million a year from the Rouanet Law and defending the president on duty is over. I don’t want you to defend me, I want you to tell the truth about me.”

Guilherme Amado says that Ivete never used the Rouanet Law, this is a rhetorical trick to deceive laypeople, since Rouanet’s projects, in which her shows were made, were made by producers who were not in her name, but she was the artist of the event. pic.twitter.com/i60uaAcCWj — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) January 6, 2022