McLaren’s head says he is very satisfied with the development of the MCL36

Detail of the development of the new McLaren-Mercedes MCL36 for 2022 (Photo: McLaren)

After losing to Ferrari in the fight for third place in the Formula 1 Constructors’ World Championship in 2021, McLaren is already turning the page to focus entirely on the final development work of the new MCL36, the first car of the Woking team under the aegis of the new technical regulations that the Worlds will implement starting in the 2022 season. And, from what he’s seen so far, Andreas Seidl was quite happy with the progress of the project.

Little by little, McLaren has been using social media to launch small teasers with images of parts of the new model. The British team, however, has not yet announced when will be the official launch of the car.

Andreas Seidl, in an interview on the German website Formel1, recalled that, at this moment when all teams are starting from scratch with the new regulation, no one has the idea or reference of what the other teams are doing. Therefore, it will only be possible to set a realistic goal after the cars hit the track.

McLaren revealed chassis #1 teasers for the new MCL36 (Photo: McLaren)

“It’s hard to set concrete goals because you have absolutely no benchmarks. However, you naturally try to set ambitious but also realistic goals as a team,” said the German manager.

“From my point of view, I am very satisfied with the development I see at the moment”, highlighted Seidl.

“The car is responding to developments. We are really making strides week after week in the wind tunnel. How much this will be worth in the end, we will see in the first classification, in Bahrain”, he added.

Andreas Seidl was happy and satisfied with the development of the new car (Photo: McLaren)

In exclusive interview to the GRANDE PRÊMIO, in Interlagos, Seidl pointed out the great challenge that has been to develop the car of the next season in Formula 1.

“Of course it’s a big challenge for every team with completely new regulations, which is exciting because you don’t have so many opportunities in your F1 life to start all over again,” he explained.

“If we look at the progress at the factory, I’m happy with what we’ve seen, but we don’t have a reference, we don’t know what that means,” said Seidl.

Finally, Seidl left between the lines that he hopes the teams that dominated last season will continue ahead in 2022 despite the change in rules. Even so, the German hopes that Woking’s team can be more competitive throughout the year. “We are going to face this challenge like McLaren, and it is an opportunity to be closer to Mercedes and Red Bull”, he concluded.

Mercedes was the first team to start the engine of the 2022 car in F1 (Video: Mercedes)

