Mediterranean Diet is voted the healthiest in the world

The evaluation of the best diet in the world awarded the Mediterranean diet for the fifth consecutive year. The result was published this week by US News & World Report. In second place there are two different diets tied.

The first is DASH, which stands for “food approach to combat hypertension”. The other is the Flexitarian diet, which prioritizes food consumption within vegetarianism.

World’s Best Diets Eliminate Industrialized Products

The top three winning diets have one important thing in common. All eliminate or drastically reduce the consumption of processed foods.

The emphasis of these diets is on increasing your intake of fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds. In other words, in general, they are suggestions for a natural and healthier diet.

“All diets that perform well are safe, sensitive and supported by science. The winning diets also provide an adequate amount of calories, with a focus on vegetables, fruits and whole grains, a modest amount of lean protein and dairy, and an occasional treat,” he said. Gretel Schueller, health editor of US News & World Report.

Competitors were judged by 27 experts

In all, 27 experts on the subject judged 40 different types of diets. The stipulated categories for analysis and evaluation were:

Ease/difficulty level of following the diet;

Ability to make the consumer lose weight easily – in the short and long term;

Level of effectiveness of the diet in preventing cardiovascular disease and diabetes; and

Nutritional sufficiency capacity of each diet.

“By and large, winning diets are based on what you can eat, not what you can’t eat. And now, during the stressful period of the pandemic, this is especially helpful for people,” added Schueller.

The editor also stated, in an article published in the aforementioned magazine, that diets are also aimed at the taste buds. In other words, they are all diets that generate taste satisfaction.

“We want food we can enjoy. And we want foods that maintain our health, maybe even boost our immunity. The best-placed diets offer this.”