Mediterranean diet voted best for the year for the 5th time – 08/01/2022

If you started 2022 wanting to eat healthier, the Mediterranean diet may be your best bet. It was named best diet for the year for the 5th time in a row in a ranking by the US News & World Report, a US media conglomerate that has been making this type of list for more than 30 years.

An expert panel ranked the eating habits of the peoples of Greece, Italy, France and Spain as the best choice for the new year. The diet is rich in vegetables, healthy fats and lean proteins and scores high for being nutritious, flexible and evidence-based, according to the publication.

Fame is not for nothing. The way of life of the residents of this region is associated with cardiovascular health and longevity. Research around the world also links it to the prevention of heart disease, type 2 diabetes, lowering bad cholesterol, LDL, lower incidence of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and some types of cancer such as bowel and breast cancer.

Fresh and natural food such as fruits, vegetables, fish, olive oil, oilseeds, grains and cereals is on the table of the inhabitants of this region. Milk and cheese are consumed sparingly, and wine is also present during meals. Red meat is rarely consumed. Sausages, canned goods and ultra-processed foods are out of the diet.

They also walk a lot, do physical activity, many have the habit of taking a siesta or riding a bicycle. Thus, it is not difficult to conclude that this set of habits results in a less sedentary and stressful life.

Is it safe and slimming?

The Mediterranean diet is considered safe because it combines not only food diversity but also a healthier way of life. Those diagnosed with celiac disease and lactose restriction need medical supervision to avoid the risk of becoming malnourished, as the dietary pattern recommends both wheat and dairy products. Wine is not mandatory. Persons with restrictions on alcoholic beverages should remove it from the menu.

But it is important to remember that the purpose of the Mediterranean diet is not weight loss. Choosing this dietary pattern will bring benefits to your health, however, eating large amounts of these foods (even those recommended in the diet) and burning fewer calories can result in extra pounds.

If you want to reduce the scale number, the ideal is to follow up with a health professional. Everyone has a different caloric requirement. Leaving sedentary lifestyle aside, which these people have been doing for a long time with their daily tasks, can also help you lose weight.

Easy to follow and maintain, but can be expensive

One of the greatest attractions of the Mediterranean diet is that it includes a wide variety of foods. It doesn’t eliminate food groups or restrict calories. The flexibility for individuals to follow the diet based on their own preferences and lifestyle facilitates long-term maintenance.

Other well-balanced and adaptable diets, such as Dash, Mind and TLC, were also rated highly by ranking experts.

In contrast, more restrictive eating plans, such as the Ketogenic Diet and the Dukan, scored poorly as they are more difficult to maintain over time. Severely restricting food groups or calories can also create a risk of nutritional imbalance or eating disorder, research suggests.

No diet is perfect for everyone. One of the few disadvantages of the Mediterranean diet is that it takes time and knowledge to prepare healthy foods, and the ingredients can sometimes be expensive, according to expert judgments.

See the main foods that go into the Mediterranean diet

– Vegetables and fruits: the recommendation is seven to 10 servings per day of this food group. They bring more fiber and vitamins to our bodies, which can prevent coronary heart disease. Examples: broccoli, kale, spinach, onion, cauliflower, carrots, brussel sprouts, cucumber, etc. Fruits: apple, banana, orange, pear, strawberry, grape, fig, melon, peach, among others.

– Nuts and seeds: almonds, walnuts, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, cashews, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, and others. They are high in calories and good fats and help with cardiovascular health.

– Whole grains: pasta is a very common food in this region, and it is authorized, but as long as it is whole. Whole grains should replace refined carbohydrates, that is, white flour. Prefer wholegrain products that are a source of fiber, type E and B-complex vitamins, minerals such as magnesium, iron, zinc, selenium, manganese, potassium, phosphorus, essential fatty acids, fiber and antioxidants such as flavonoids that contribute to risk reduction for diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

– Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, olives, avocado and avocado oil. Olive oil is an excellent source of monounsaturated oleic fatty acid and polyphenols. Prefer to use oil in preparations. Another tip is to replace the butter or margarine you put on your bread with it.

– Poultry (turkey, chicken and duck), fish and seafood: must be consumed at least twice a week. Fish are one of the main components of a healthy diet, many studies indicate the relationship between fish consumption and the prevention of heart disease. Examples: salmon, sardines, trout, tuna. Seafood: shrimp, oysters, crabs, mussels.

– Low-fat cheeses, milks and yogurts: white cheeses such as goat and sheep cheese, common in the Mediterranean region, can be substituted by Minas cheese, a cheaper option for Brazilians. Yogurts are the most natural (Greek type), with no added sugars or flavors.

– Herbs and spices: garlic, basil, mint, rosemary, sage, nutmeg, pepper, cinnamon can all be used to season foods and thus use less of the salt.

– Wine: Due to its antioxidant potential, red wine is allowed in moderation with meals, but not mandatory. The safe dose is one cup a day for women and two for men. For type 2 diabetics, the safe dose is 2 to 4 cups per week.

– Coffee and tea: both are allowed, but must be sweetened naturally. Avoid refined sugar and artificial sweeteners. And, of course, people should drink plenty of water.