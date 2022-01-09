Meet 10 brands that already work in the metaverse

With the arrival of Meta, the corporate name of Mark Zuckerberg’s brands, there was also greater interest in the metaverse, which seeks to bring reality to the virtual world, allowing the creation and realization of infinite possibilities. Along with the popularization of the term also comes the interest of brands to create their realities within games, surprising and attracting fans from different areas and niches.

See some of the brands that have already developed actions within metaverses:

1 – Nike

Nike, in 2021, created Nikeland within the Roblox game and also announced the purchase of the company Artifact Studios (RTFKT), which specializes in the creation of sneakers and digital artifacts. The goal: to grow in the metaverse and attract lovers of the union between fashion and games.

2 – Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren bet on the creation of Winter Scape, an experience area that features ice skating and shopping for clothes from the brand’s 1990 collection, all within the Roblox game as well. Another success in virtual universes was inside Zepeto, where it had more than 1 million visitors inside its immersive space.

3 – Itaú

Banco Itaú created an action called #2022EmUmaPalavra and transported it to the multiverse, aiming to draw the attention of the gamer public to the company’s campaign. The initial idea was to place the campaign on outdoors in Cidade Alta, Outplay’s RolePlay server, as well as in the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

4 – Vans

The clothing and skateboard brand Vans joined Roblox by creating the “Vans World”, where you can shop and create different styles of tennis customization within the game, strengthening creation in the digital world between fashion and virtual sports.

5 – Fortnite

Created by the company Epic Games, Fortnite gained a lot of notoriety in a major in-game event in the year 2020. With the receipt of a contribution in the amount of US$1 billion, the platform developed the creation of its universe in the metaverse. With this potential on the rise, it closed partnerships with several brands, including Balenciaga, Gucci and Burberry.

6 – Gucci

With the great search for NFTs, a non-fungible token, the fashion universe is increasingly participating in digital environments. Gucci sold the digital version of the Dionysus bag on the Roblox game platform for US$4,115, a price higher than the physical version of the product.

7 – Balenciaga

With a different proposal, Balenciaga proposed to Fortnite to sell four items from its collection to serve as skins and accessories for players’ avatars, becoming the first luxury brand to partner with the game. Balenciaga skins cost 1000 V-Bucks, which equates to approximately US$8.

8 – Burberry

The 165-year-old fashion brand entered the metaverse in partnership with the online multiplayer game Blankos Block Party, with the aim of attracting visibility and exposure for its pieces, such as armbands and jetpacks.

9 – Stella Artois

Stella Artois, which was already known for sponsoring premium horse racing tracks, adapted this concept to the metaverse, the beer brand bet on sponsorship within online horse racing games, with Zed Run, platform based on blockchain.

10 – Renner Stores

Renner, yet another Fortnite partner, opened an in-game store. And to draw the attention of the audience present virtually, it carried out an interactive poll to choose the prints that will be part of the pieces that will be sold at the store.