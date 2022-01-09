Meet Neon, Valorant’s duelist agent who arrives at FPS in Episode 4 | sports

Neon is the next agent to be released on Valorant, FPS from Riot Games. Coming directly from the Philippines, the new character will be a duelist with electric features and able to move at great speed. The developer had already released its trailer last Wednesday (5), showing, albeit partially, what the new agent is capable of, in addition to the interaction with agent Sage. Last Thursday (6), the descriptions of his abilities were leaked, which gave an even better idea about his potential in the FPS.

Neon’s exact release date has not yet been released by Riot Games. What is known so far that she will be one of the main news of Episode 4, scheduled to start next Wednesday (12). It is expected to be available within the first days of launching the new stage of Valorant.

1 of 1 Neon, the new duelist in Valorant — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games Neon, the new duelist in Valorant — Photo: Publicity/Riot Games

Neon’s trailer had already shown some skills in action and all its strength with its electrical powers. Despite this, the current leak has given more details about his arsenal. First, the agent has an ability in which she guards her weapons, runs at speed against her enemies and ends up with a slide on the ground, drawing her weapons again right away.

His next demonstrated ability is an electricity grenade that can bounce off the wall twice before hitting the ground. Once it hits the ground, the grenade explodes, and nearby opponents will be instantly stunned. Your other ability is very reminiscent of Phoenix Flame. The difference is that there will be two walls, both made of electricity, basically creating a tunnel in front of the agent.

Finally, Neon’s ultimate vaguely resembles the principle of Jett’s Storm of Steel. When using it, Neon channels all its power of electricity into the tips of your fingers, allowing the use of electrical beams that will cause a lot of damage to opponents. In addition, the Neon must also be able to use the swipe ability while the ultimate is activated.

With Episode 4 close to hitting Valorant, Riot Games has stated that it is focusing more on balancing its champions at the moment. The highlight is the arrival of agent Yoru’s rework, considered the weakest in the game. However, it is expected that the company will also prioritize the launch of new agents, in addition to Neon, for 2022. Despite this, there is still no information about other characters.

With information from gint.tv and early game