meet the mentor of the rescued group in Pico dos Marins

“Go mind your own business.” This is the main catchphrase of coach and influencer Pablo Marçal. With over 2 million followers on Instagram, the social network has become the main channel for a true “evangelization” of concepts created by himself. Emotional intelligence immersion, neurolinguistic reprogramming, identity activation, brain unlocking and purpose clarification are some of them.

With 20 books published, the self-declared mentor promises a change of life. On their profiles on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter platforms and on their own personal blog, however, there is no information about their academic background or professional certification to apply these methods. Nor is his name registered on the Lattes platform, a virtual curriculum system run by the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq).

Known for his methods of “moving up in life”, Marçal decided to take the concept out of social media and take it to the top, literally. As part of his new counseling program, “The Worst Year of Your Life”, the coach led a group of 67 people to Pico dos Marins, located at 2,420 meters above sea level, in Serra da Mantiqueira in São Paulo.

The path to success, according to him, is not an easy one and requires “blood, sweat, tears and fat”. Part of the process would therefore be reaching the summit of one of the highest mountains in Brazil. The motto ended up being followed in its entirety, as half of the group had to be rescued by the Fire Department. The other half gave up on the climb.

The Fire Department attributed the expedition’s disaster to the lack of training by Marçal, the group’s leader, to drive in environments such as Serra da Mantiqueira and the lack of respect for weather conditions – foreseen and alerted by the Civil Defense for the date. “Lack of responsibility”, defined the spokesman for the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG), Lieutenant Pedro Aihara.

“There are situations that are avoidable. A situation like that is recurrent of lack of planning and lack of observance of safety rules”, completed the lieutenant, in an interview with Estado de Minas.

The case, widely commented and disseminated on social media, was heavily criticized by mountaineers and professional mountain guides. During the summer, the ascent to Pico dos Marins is highly inadvisable, precisely because of the climatic variation and storms. “It is not a suitable region for beginners”, emphasizes Aihara.

“The worst year of your life”

When you click on the link available on Marçal’s Instagram profile, a catchphrase takes over the cell phone screen: “Here there’s nothing your body wants, but everything your soul needs”. This is one of the mottos of the counseling program, sold by the mentor, for 12 installments of R$ 299.70.

On the official website, in the “frequently asked questions” tab, when asked if the course has a certificate from the Ministry of Education (MEC), he replies: “Your certificate will be your scary results in a short period of time.”

“It’s not going to be easy, it’s not going to be comfortable or something ‘excited’ to do. But I’d rather you suffer the pain of discomfort for a short period of your life so that you don’t suffer that pain of regret for a lifetime!” describes the mentor.

Based on these concepts, Marçal took the group to the field to exemplify, in practice, his theories. The entire expedition was filmed and posted on his profile. The images show the lack of equipment in the group. In one of the videos, the mentor asks one of the members: “Which is heavier, the backpack or your mind?”.

Carlos Moura, mountain guide for 10 years and owner of Mantiex, a company that specializes in trails in Serra da Mantiqueira, believes that the mountain can be a tool for personal development, as long as it is viewed with respect. “Not everything is emotional. Controlling the forces of nature, for example, is beyond our reach”, he explains.

“He mixed things up, overconfidence, ignorance, incompetence and recklessness. A little of each”, continues Moura. Experienced in expeditions to Pico dos Marins, he explains: “Where the group was, the temperature drops quickly, reaching close to or below 0ºC and, with that, visibility drops dramatically. Luckily, the storm that surprised Pablo’s group had no electrical discharge, otherwise the outcome could have been really catastrophic”.

On social networks, Marçal even defined the group’s rescue as a “precautionary” measure. CBMMG lieutenant Pedro Aihara clarifies: “There is no triggering as a precaution. The Fire Department is an urgent and emergency service, and can only be called in in these cases”.

“The call was very clear, they were lost, without equipment, in an extremely complicated situation of rain and were unable to get out by themselves”, he says. According to the team that worked on the operation, the members of the group were at serious risk of dying from hypothermia.

Pico dos Marins

One of the icons of Brazilian mountaineering, Pico dos Marins is a destination for thousands of tourists and mountain sports practitioners. The place, known for its exuberance, however, requires attention and care from those who wish to reach the summit and return safely.

Due to its altitude and exposure, camping on its summit can be extremely dangerous without technical knowledge. “The temperature can be very low, especially the thermal sensation. The winds are very strong due to the type of peak formation, so we have wind corridors. To get into a situation of hypothermia is relatively easy if he is not prepared for it”, explains the lieutenant.

“We have seasons that are contraindicated for mountaineering,” says Aihara. The high season for hiking in Serra da Mantiqueira is between the months of April and September. The lieutenant also recommends that ascents are always carried out with a professional guide “qualified to select a path that is compatible with your physical condition and conditioning”.

Other side

The article sought Pablo Marçal for a position, but had not received an answer until the publication of this text.