Mega-Sena accumulates; see the numbers drawn – 08/01/2022 – Daily life

Caixa Econômica Federal held the draw for the contest 2.442 of the Mega-Sena this Saturday night (8). Nobody got the six numbers right, and the next draw will be on Wednesday (12).

The estimate is that the main prize will pay R$ 11 million.

The numbers drawn this Saturday were: 49 – 09 – 07 – 02 – 41 – 25.

According to Caixa, the probability of hitting a bet with six numbers (in the amount of R$ 4.50) is one in more than 50 million. In a bet with seven numbers (which costs R$31.50), the chance goes up to one in 7.1 million.

The value of a single bet is R$4.50. ​Bets for Mega or any other Caixa Lotteries game can be placed in person, at a lottery outlet, or over the internet, through the Caixa Lotteries application or through the Caixa lotteries website.

On the internet, the minimum amount must be R$30. In other words, in the case of Mega-Sena, it is necessary to place at least seven bets with six numbers or one with seven tens. It is also possible to mix with other games, like Quina or Lotomania, for example.

Deadline

The player who wins a prize has up to 90 days to withdraw the jackpot. Caixa informs that, after this period, the person loses the right to withdraw the money, which will be transferred to the National Treasury, for investment in Fies (Finance Fund for Higher Education Students).