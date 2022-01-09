Méliuz announces partnership with Mastercard for new card

Méliuz shares opened on Thursday (5) down approximately 2%. The company known for its cashback model has just announced a partnership with Mastercard to offer a credit card and digital account. Back in November of last year, Méliuz had announced its plans to launch its own cards earlier this year. “The waiting list for the new Méliuz credit card has already exceeded 500,000 subscribers,” Méliuz had stated at the time.

This way, the new Méliuz credit card with Mastercard will have some differences. First, the product will not have a magnetic stripe, something that, according to the company, “reduces fraud and the cost of issuing the card”. In addition, there will also be no annual fee for customers, which is a great benefit.

Other benefits of the new Méliuz credit card are cashback and cryptoback. The latter is a refund of part of the amount spent in the form of cryptoactives. However, Méliuz has not yet announced when it will start offering the card to interested parties, it has only given a forecast that the new card should be launched in the first quarter of 2022. On the other hand, you can already join the waiting list for the new card . For that, just access the product page!

Image: Méliuz card waiting list website (with editing).