Menstruation may be delayed after vaccination against Covid, study suggests – 08/01/2022 – Balance and Health

Shortly after the arrival of coronavirus vaccines, about a year ago, women began to warn that their menstrual cycles had become irregular after receiving the vaccine.

Some said that their period was delayed. Others reported having had more intense bleeding than usual or painful bleeding. Some postmenopausal women who had not had their period for years reported that they had started to bleed again.

A study published on Thursday (6) found that, in fact, women’s menstrual cycles did change after vaccination against the coronavirus. According to the study authors, inoculated women had slightly longer menstrual cycles after receiving the vaccine compared to unvaccinated women.

Menstruation took an average of a day to arrive, but it didn’t last longer than usual. And the effect was fleeting; the duration of the cycles returned to normal after a month or two. For example, a woman with a 28-day menstrual cycle that starts with seven days of bleeding still started the cycle with seven days of bleeding, but the entire cycle lasted for 29 days. The menstrual cycle ends when the next period begins. A couple of months after vaccination, the cycle returned to the usual 28 days.

The delay was more pronounced in women who received both doses of vaccine in the same menstrual cycle: in their case, menstruation began two days after the normal deadline, according to the scientists.

Published in the journal Obstetrics & Gynecology, the study is one of the first to substantiate empirical reports of women saying their menstrual cycles had changed after they were vaccinated, said Dr. Hugh Taylor, director of the department of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at Yale School of Medicine.

“The study supports the idea that there is something real going on,” said Taylor, who has heard reports from her own patients of irregular cycles.

But he highlighted that the changes found in the study were not significant and that they appear to be transitory.

“We want to dissuade people from believing the false myths that are circulating out there about effects on fertility,” Taylor said. “One or two cycles where menstruation differs a little from usual can be irritating, but it won’t harm anyone medically.”

But he sent a different message to postmenopausal women who experience vaginal bleeding, even mild, after being vaccinated or not, warning that they may have a serious medical condition and need medical evaluation.

A serious disadvantage of the study, which focused on women residing in the United States, is that the sample was not nationally representative and could not be generalized to the population as a whole.

The data was provided by a company called Natural Cycles that produces an app that tracks fertility. Its users are, on average, whiter and more educated, compared to the population as a whole. In addition, they are thinner than the average American woman (body weight can affect menstruation) and do not use hormonal contraceptives.

The study results should be reassuring for women of childbearing age, said Dr. Diana Bianchi, director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute for Child Health and Human Development (NICHD). The National Institutes of Health’s Office of Research on Women’s Health and the NICHD helped fund the study, in addition to related research sponsored by Boston University, Harvard Medical School, Johns Hopkins University, and Michigan State University.

“Your doctors might say, ‘If you have an extra day of bleeding, that’s normal, not something to worry about,'” Bianchi said.

The study was conducted by researchers at Oregon Health & Science University and Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, in cooperation with researchers at Natural Cycles, whose app is used by millions of women around the world.

Unidentified data from users who agreed that their information be incorporated into the survey provided a wealth of evidence for how women’s menstrual cycles changed during the pandemic.

The researchers analyzed information from nearly 4,000 women who carefully monitored their menstruation in real time, including 2,400 women vaccinated against coronavirus and about 1,550 unvaccinated. All were US residents, ranging in age from 18 to 45, and had monitored their periods for at least six months.

In the case of vaccinated women, researchers examined the three cycles before and the three after the vaccine to detect changes, comparing the information with others, also collected over six months, from unvaccinated women.

Overall, vaccination was linked to less than a full day of change in menstrual cycle length after each of the two vaccine doses compared to cycles prior to vaccination. The unvaccinated group did not show significant changes over the six months.

Future studies using the database will examine other aspects of menstruation, for example whether bleeding was heavier or more painful after vaccination.

The new study’s findings may not apply equally to all women. In fact, according to Dr. Alison Edelman, professor of gynecology and obstetrics at Oregon Health & Science University and lead author of the study, most of the changes in cycle length occurred in a small group of 380 vaccinated women who had at least two changes. days in your cycles.

Some of the vaccinated women had cycles that lasted eight days longer than normal, something that is considered clinically significant, Edelman said.

“Although cycle length differed by an average of less than a day from the normal level, this can be important for the individual woman, depending on her point of view and her case,” she highlighted. “The woman may be expecting a pregnancy, she may be worried about the possibility of pregnancy, she may be wearing white pants.”

It’s not clear why the menstrual cycle might be affected by vaccination, but most women with normal periods occasionally have an unusual cycle or a period that doesn’t happen. Hormones released by the hypothalamus, the pituitary gland and the ovaries regulate the menstrual cycle and can be affected by environmental factors, stressors and changes in life.

The authors said the changes observed in the study were not caused by conditions linked to the pandemic, as women in the unvaccinated group were also living in the pandemic.

