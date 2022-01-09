Mental health: scientists assess the traumatic effects of the pandemic – Revista Galileu

+



It was identified that the occurrence of moderate to severe symptoms ranged from 5% to 55% among respondents (Photo: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels)

The occurrence of post-traumatic stress symptoms related to the COVID-19 pandemic affects an average of 25.8% of the population. This is what a study by researchers at Women’s Health Research, in Yale (USA), points out, in partnership with scientists from the University of Bordeaux, France, and the National Center for TSPT, from the Department of Veterans Affairs in the United States.

know more

The survey was published in the journal Chronic Stress and analyzed 36 studies evaluating the symptoms of PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) in the general population. In this sample, it was identified that the occurrence of moderate to severe symptoms ranged from 5% to 55% among those surveyed – an interval that drew attention due to its amplitude.

For the researchers, in addition to the increase in psychological suffering on an unusually large scale, the results point to the need to deepen studies and understanding of PTSD and its relationship with the pandemic, which after two years may lose the status of a traumatic event. single.

“As physicians, when we ask about PTSD symptoms, it is always in reference to a specific traumatic event with a significant level of shock,” explains Dr Mathilde Husky, professor of clinical psychology at the University of Bordeaux and lead author of the paper. . “In the context of a pandemic that is approaching two years, if I ask someone if they are experiencing flashbacks, the question becomes: flashbacks of what? Are they avoiding cues in their environment or situations that would expose them to things that Would they remind them of the event? Some people report a unique traumatic event in the context of the pandemic, but many do not.”

In a press release, the researchers explain that the American Psychiatric Association defines PTSD as a disorder in which someone experiences “intense and disturbing thoughts and feelings” for extended periods after a traumatic event. Such a diagnosis requires, in part, that the event involve “actual death or threat of death, serious injury or sexual violence”. Events in which the patient would be involved directly or as a witness.

know more

Today, Husky and the study’s co-authors question whether the pandemic, as a disturbing global experience, can be interpreted as direct exposure to a single traumatic event when it can affect people in so many different ways over a long period of time, depending on their jobs, exposure to illness, preexisting stressors and psychopathology, among many other factors.

The authors, including Drs. Robert Pietrzak, from Yale and the National PTSD Center and Brian Marx, from the National PTSD Center, suggest that, based on the data collected, the next step in the research should be to ensure that the criteria that define post-traumatic stress disorder are attended to when assessing its incidence and considering an alternative form of classification for perceived stress, which is related to a long and continuous adverse experience. In addition, the authors suggest that researchers should gather data on preexisting mental disorders and prior exposure to traumatic events to better determine the source of more recent symptoms.

know more

“We must also continue to focus on how preexisting and concurrent stressors can disproportionately affect women more than men,” said Dr. Carolyn M. Mazure, senior author of the paper and director of Women’s Health Research (Yale University ). “There is a growing body of evidence showing that blockades, school closures and homework to reduce the spread of COVID-19, for example, had a greater effect on women,” she adds.