Messi is rested by PSG and does not face Lyon | french football

The Argentine tested positive for the disease at the beginning of the month and had his return to Paris postponed. He remained in Argentina, where he spent the holiday season, and will miss PSG’s first two matches in 2022. No images of Messi at the club have been released since last Wednesday, when he returned to training.
- See the French Championship table
- Messi is a finalist for FIFA The Best
In addition to the Argentine ace, PSG also does not have goalkeeper Donnarumma, lateral Kurzawa, the midfielder Draxler and forward Di María, all isolated with Covid-19. Full-backs Hakimi and Diallo, and defensive midfielder Idrissa Gueye are with their teams in the African Cup of Nations.
In treatment for a left ankle injury, Neymar remained in Brazil and is expected to return to Paris this Sunday, where he will continue his recovery. According to PSG, he should return to training in three weeks. The forecast is that the shirt 10 can take the field in February.
For Lyon, Lucas Paquetá is confirmed among those listed. The Brazilian midfielder tested positive for Covid-19 in Dubai, where he spent the end of the year, spent a few days of isolation and returned to France in time to recover and be ready for the match.
PSG is the leader of the French Championship, with 46 points, and faces Lyon this Sunday, at 16:45, away from home, with real-time monitoring in ge.
Lionel Messi is embezzled by PSG in the first two games of 2022. He has six goals in 16 games for the club — Photo: AFP