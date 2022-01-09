Mexican probe palms for the defense; see reinforcements, departures and surveys of Verdão for 2022

THE palm trees is quite active in the market. In search of a defender so requested by coach Abel Ferreira, Verdão made a survey for the Mexican Carlos Salcedo, who faced – and won – the Brazilians in the last Club World Cup. The board analyzes the amounts involved in the negotiation. The club had already officially announced three reinforcements, including the forward Rafael Navarro, ex-Botafogo. On Friday it was the steering wheel’s turn jailson have their hiring official. But Verdão also seems to be preparing a boat: Victor Luis was loaned to Ceará, Lucas Lima and Luiz Adriano did not re-enact with the rest of the cast and Danilo Barbosa did not have his loan renewed.







Club monitors values ​​and must face competition from Porto to bring right-handed defender (Photo: Reproduction) Photo: Throw!

CONTRACTING OF PALM TREES

Palmeiras has already had its first reinforcements confirmed for the 2022 season: the Colombian midfielder Edward Atuesta, the goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, the attacker Rafael Navarro and, more recently, the steering wheel jailson.

PLAYERS IN THE SIGHT

The current two-time champion of America has other names in the crosshairs for 2022. Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, was one of the targets. The main name for the attack, however, was the Argentine Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos. But now the club has turned its focus to João Pedro, which is in Cagliari, Italy. A defender should also arrive. the ecuadorian Luis Segovia is one of the evaluated, along with the Argentine Marcos Rojo, from Boca Juniors, and from Mexican Carlos Salcedo, from Tigers.

WHO LEFT

Verdão’s reformulation involves the dismissal of some veteran players, but who have marked their name in the club’s history. the steering wheel Felipe Melo, the goalkeeper jailson and the attacker Willian did not have their contracts renewed and left Palmeiras. Who also left the club was the striker Borja. Another confirmed is Victor Luis, loaned to Ceará, and will not return.

The club also defined the loan of two revelations from the base that would not have space to play this season. THE midfielder Alanzinho and the forward Parrot will defend Sport and Ituano, respectively, in 2022.

Alviverde still tried to renew the loan for the steering wheel Danilo Barbosa, next to Nice, from France, but there was no deal and the midfielder is one more to leave the squad in 2022.

WHO CAN LEAVE

Lucas Lima and forward Luiz Adriano did not re-present themselves with the squad and are not at Alviverde for the 2022 season. The club is trying to find a destination for both of them to play this year, probably on loan.

2022 BASE TEAM

Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Luan, Gustavo Gomez and Piquerez, Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa; Dudu and Ron. Technician: Abel Ferreira.

CHALLENGES FOR 2022

Staying on top is not easy. After being two-time champion of the Libertadores and finishing the Brazilian Championship in 3rd place, the great challenge for Palmeiras is to continue winning important championships. Right at the beginning of the year, in February, Verdão has the dispute of the so dreamed Club World Cup. In addition, he will try to win the titles of the Campeonato Paulista, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão.

THE FIRST GAMES OF 2022

1/23 – Novorizontino x Palmeiras – 4 pm – São Paulo Championship

1/26 – Palmeiras x Ponte Preta – 9:35 pm – São Paulo Championship

29/1 – São Bernardo x Palmeiras – 16h – São Paulo Championship

1/2 – Palmeiras x Água Santa – 19h – São Paulo Championship

8/2 – Palmeiras x Al Ahly-EGI or Monterrey-MEX – 13:30 – Club World Cup