MG: Seven killed in a rock accident; there are three missing

This morning, the Fire Department of Minas Gerais resumed its search for people who had disappeared from the accident in the city of Capitólio. Divers scour Furnas lake in search of three people who were victims of the accident in which a gigantic rock fell on boats sailing on the lake. So far, there are seven confirmed deaths. Another 27 victims were treated and released in hospitals in the region. A video filmed by tourists shows the moment when a gigantic rock hits boats that sailed through Furnas lake, in the city of Capítólio (MG) this Saturday morning (8).

According to the Fire Department, a “waterspout” next to rocks caused them to slide and fall from a height of more than 5 meters, reaching the boats. The accident occurred at Escarpas do Lago condominium. The Fire Department reported that it works at the site with the support of around 40 soldiers, a team of specialized divers.

Through a note, the Brazilian Navy informed that an investigation will be launched to investigate the causes and circumstances of the accident. The Navy must also investigate whether pleasure boats could be in place, considering weather conditions and weather alerts. In the morning, hours before the accident, the Civil Defense of Minas Gerais had issued a warning about heavy rains and the possibility of “water head” occurrences in the region.