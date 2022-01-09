Michael B. Jordan, actor of “Black Panther”, appears on the Ceará police recognition list

Actor Michael B. Jordan, who was successful in the films “Black Panther” and “Creed”, appeared in a catalog of vaccine recognition of the Civil Police of Ceará. This is because a photo of the actor was used in the Term of Photographic Recognition of those suspected of involvement in the Sapiranga massacre. In addition to the registration with the artist, three other images were present in the list.

About the subject

According to a PCCE report, the facial recognition strategy is “only one of the steps that can lead to the indictment of an accused”. In a statement, the corporation said that it also makes use of witness testimony, in addition to technical expertise at crime scenes, such as collecting fingerprints and analyzing security cameras, for example.

Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and much more. Sign it

The photos would have been useful in the apprehension of a 17-year-old teenager, suspected of involvement in the massacre that took place in the Sapiranga neighborhood, in Fortaleza, on the 25th. In the event, five people died and six were injured. So far, 13 suspicious people have been captured.

The police also stated that a technical note, dated September 2021, was issued to define action rules for the recognition of people, in person or through photographs. The norms, in turn, would be followed by delegates from Ceará. In addition, it was issued that investigations into what happened in Sapiranga resulted in the identification of 28 people, 22 adults being indicted.

Get access to special reports. Subscribe THE PEOPLE+ by clicking here

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags