Minister and player Rivaldo find Allan dos Santos in the US

Communications Minister Fábio Faria and former soccer player Rivaldo participated in an event in the United States with fugitive Justice blogger Allan dos Santos. Last Friday (1/7), Santos took the stage at an event held by a Brazilian evangelical church in Orlando, Florida, where he spoke alongside personalities that included pastors, singers and Fábio Faria.

The photos of the two both at the religious event and at a get-together dinner that took place later were posted by those present on social media. The meeting also brought together famous pastors, such as André Valadão, from Igreja Batista Lagoinha.

The religious meeting took place at the Lagoinha Church in Orlando and the publicity material provided information on the presence of the minister, but did not mention Allan dos Santos.

Faria spoke alone, as one of the highlights. Patrícia Abravanel Faria, TV presenter, businesswoman and wife of the Minister of Communications, also appears in the photos and videos.

arrest order

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the Federal Supreme Court (STF), answered the request of the Federal Police and ordered the arrest of Allan dos Santos, in the beginning of October of last year. The militant, who was the owner of the now extinct website Terça Livre, is investigated in two inquiries at the Supreme Court: one on the propagation of fake news and another on participation in digital militias that would threaten Brazilian democracy.

In the decision on the arrest, the Supreme Minister affirms that there is “a true criminal organization, with strong digital performance and with production, publication, financing and political centers absolutely similar to those identified in Inquiry 4,781, with the clear purpose of attacking the Democracy and the Rule of Law”.

Also according to Moraes, measures decreed previously were useless, as “the investigated continues to incur in the same investigated conducts, that is, he continues to disseminate criminal content, through social networks, with the objective of attacking members of public institutions, discrediting the electoral process Brazilian, reinforce the polarization discourse; to generate animosity within Brazilian society itself, promoting the discredit of the powers of the republic, in addition to other crimes, and with the main purpose of collecting values”.

