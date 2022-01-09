Modal’s largest autonomous agent office left XP in 2021

Less than a year after leaving XP to become the biggest office of independent agents connected to Modalmais, RJ Investimentos is once again connected to the company founded by Guilherme Benchimol.

The purchase of Banco Modal by XP, announced on Friday (7th), was met with criticism by the associations that represent the office category. Entities complain about the increase in market concentration. Currently, XP has more than 80% of the market.

In a conference call, XP CEO Thiago Maffra said that the Modal brand and the bank will continue to exist independently after the transaction, which still depends on regulatory approvals.

In a note, RJ celebrated the merger, and said that investors will benefit from the sum of the institutions’ expertise. Entities representing the advisors, on the other hand, claim that the movement harms clients, in addition to leaving the professional field more limited.

In April of last year, RJ ended its 13-year partnership with XP. Months earlier, the broker had offered a long-term contract to the Rio firm, which he refused. At the time, partner Eduardo Prado told the broadcast that it had received a counterproposal, but Modalmais’ project and the chance to be the bank’s number 1 were decisive for the exchange.

After leaving, XP announced that it chose not to retain the partner, as the operation was poorly aligned with the company’s long-term strategy. “As XP itself says, it grew a lot, and we were more like an office there,” said Prado at the time.

The migration, however, was peaceful, unlike the departure of offices such as EQI and Acqua-Vero, which had mutual accusations during the notice period for the termination.

RJ is focused on high-income and private clients. In addition to its headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, it has a branch in São Paulo and around 50 advisors. He currently has R$2.2 billion of clients under his advice – before XP left, the amount was R$3 billion.

