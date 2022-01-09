Monster Hunter Rise wins launch trailer on PC and shows exclusive filters

Capcom says the launch will take advantage of all the power offered by the platform

Available since March 2021 on Nintendo Switch, Monster Hunter Rise is finally about to hit the PC on January 12th this year. In anticipation of the release, Capcom has released a new trailer that shows glimpses of what gamers who have decided to wait for the version that hits Steam will encounter.

Among the news prepared by the company for the PC is a new filter system, which helps give a more cinematic look to the adventure. Among the available options are the display of images in black and white, sepia tones, in “Japanese style” and in “land at war” mode, which mixes black and white elements with strong red tones.

Capcom also took the opportunity to highlight unique features to computers, which will be able to display Monster Hunter Rise on ultrawide displays and play the game in native 4K resolution. The game also gains textures in high resolution and an unlocked framerate, which allows you to harness the full power of your hardware.

Monster Hunter Rise promises full PC experience

Capcom promises that Monster Hunter Rise’s transition to PC takes into account the platform’s unique features, and promises to offer several customizable options to players. In the trailer you can see that the title brings an indicator of GPU VRAM memory consumption and CPU usage level, allowing the player to adjust effects such as lens distortion, vignetting, film grain and depth of field.



While the game doesn’t arrive, it’s already possible to download a demo via Steam that reveals some of the central parts of its experience. In addition to playing alone, you can share the experience with friends in multiplayer in 5 missions offered by Capcom — whoever enjoys the free content will still get a pack of items in the full version as a freebie.

Monster Hunter Rise has received several updates since its launch on Nintendo Switch, the contents of which will already be present by the time the game is released on PC. For the future, developer promises big Sunbreak expansion, which is scheduled for release in the North American summer (between July and September) and should add even more creatures and biomes to the adventure.

