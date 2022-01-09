Montenegro bids farewell to Botafogo policy and asks for support in SAF vote: “Hope it works” | firefight

Former Botafogo president Carlos Augusto Montenegro recorded a statement in which he says he is saying goodbye to the club’s politics after 30 years. In the video for the Bastidores da Arquibancada channel, on YouTube, the president of the 1995 Brazilian title affirms that Botafoguenses will be able to find him in the box or in the East Inferior section of the Nilton Santos Stadium. Montenegro also asked for club members to be present at the polls scheduled for Thursday and Friday next week.

– I take this opportunity to call on all Botafogo residents to vote on this project. We will have a meeting on the 13th at the Deliberative Council and, on the 14th, a General Assembly. John Textor arrived in a simple, direct and optimistic way. He was a person who had tremendous empathy with the crowd and moved me at times. I’ll hope it works. It’s a new experience for Botafogo and for Brazilian football. Of course we will have obstacles, but we had no way out. We have to cheer, help, pray and do what we can to make it work.

Montenegro took the opportunity to praise the administration of Durcesio Mello. Friends for over 60 years, the former president considers the current one to be one of the legacies he leaves for Botafogo. In addition, he considers that the recovery of General Severiano’s headquarters and the title of Brazilian champion in 1995 are two other legacies he leaves for the future of the club of the heart.

Montenegro’s last active political activity was in the Football Committee, during the administration of Nelson Mufarrej, Durcesio’s predecessor. The former president acknowledged the mistakes made by the group, but says he believes that there is also merit in the committee because today the club is coveted by a foreign businessman.

– Did not work. We know of all the mistakes made. The committee was very complicated because there are a lot of people and nobody ends up in charge. I ended up showing up more because I’m a better known person, but I don’t regret it. We did what we could. We pay salaries in the best way possible, the way we had and managed. And if today we had a club capable of transforming itself into a company, a coveted club, I think we played a part in this fight to keep the club standing.

Investor John Textor is welcomed by Botafogo fans on arrival in Rio

In the final part of the statement, before saying goodbye, Montenegro recalled that he had been looking for investors for the club from the beginning since the first project with Laércio Paiva, passing through the Moreira Salles brothers and Gustavo Magalhães. According to him, Botafogo is on the right path with John Textor, who is a “very serious candidate” and with knowledge in the football field.

