Montenegro says he was moved by the arrival of John Textor at Botafogo: ‘It’s a victory, a great goal. We are on the right way’

Former president of Botafogo, Carlos Augusto Montenegro took stock of his 30 years politically linked to General Severiano this Saturday (8/1) and was in favor of the definitive signing of the club’s football with John Text.

In a video released by the Bastidores da Arquibancada channel, on YouTube, Montenegro invited all members of Botafogo to vote to approve the proposal presented by XP for SAF. The former director also praised Textor and said he was moved by the arrival of the US investor.

– I think it’s a victory for Botafogo. I take this opportunity to call on all Botafogo residents to vote on this project. We will have a vote on the 13th of the Deliberative Council and on the 14th a General Assembly. John Textor arrived in a simple, direct and optimistic way. A person who had a direct empathy with the crowd and moved me at times. It’s hoping to work. It’s a new experience for Botafogo. It’s a new experience for Brazilian football. Of course we’re going to have some obstacles, etc. But we had no way out. We have to cheer, help, pray and do what we can to make it work – He opined.

– Only the separation of football from the club is a great goal.. It ends with politics, it ends with people giving their opinions, trying to rule, being this and being that, the group of A, the group of B, the group of C… Imagine, I’ve been trying to bring the professional part to Botafogo for three years. I tried it with the first project of Laertius, I tried with the brothers (Moreira Salles) helping, then I tried to let the project live with the Gustavo de Almeida Magalhães. Then XP came into the game, much more robust, very strong, and it brought this very serious candidate who already has some knowledge of football. Anyway, I think we are on the right path – completed.