More than 20 tourists die trapped in Pakistani blizzard

Photo: Blizzard in northern Pakistan arrested tourists and caused deaths (PTV/REUTERS/DW Press Release)

At least 21 people died amidst the fIntense river in mountainous tourist area of ​​northern Pakistan. Tens of thousands of tourists were traveling to see snow in the village of Muree, but were surprised by an unusually heavy snowfall, which caused a heavy traffic jam, and hundreds of cars were stranded, officials said on Saturday (1/08).

Police reported that at least eight people have frozen to death in their cars, although it is not immediately clear whether other people may have died of suffocation after inhaling exhaust gases in vehicles stuck in snow.

Rescue services said that after removing all tourists from their cars, the death toll reached 21, including 10 children and two women.

Videos posted on social networks show people walking through heavy snow in search of a safe place, abandoning their vehicles.

military help

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said military personnel were mobilized to clean roads and rescue thousands of people still trapped close to Murree.

One of the most popular tourist spots in northern Pakistan, the village is located about 70 kilometers northeast of Islamabad and at an altitude of 2,300 meters.

Due to its proximity to the Pakistani capital, the area is a popular destination for tourists during the weekends, especially on the Winter, when the hills are covered with a blanket of snow.

More than 100,000 vehicles entered the region on Friday “of which more than a thousand are still held and they must be withdrawn tonight,” Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a statement.

Snow play images

For days, Pakistani social media had been showing photos and videos of people playing in the snow around Murree, a picturesque tourist town built by the British in the 19th century as a sanatorium for their colonial troops.

The office of the chief minister of Punjab province said the surroundings were declared a “disaster area” and urged people to stay away from the region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by the tragedy.

“THE unprecedented snowfall and the race of people proceeding without checking the weather conditions they caught the district administrator unprepared,” he tweeted.