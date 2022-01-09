More than 20 tourists die trapped in Pakistani blizzard

At least 21 people died in the freezing cold in a mountainous tourist area in northern Pakistan. Tens of thousands of tourists were traveling to see snow in the village of Muree, but were surprised by an unusually heavy snowfall, which caused a heavy traffic jam, and hundreds of cars were stranded, officials said on Saturday (1/08).

Police said at least eight people froze to death in their cars, although it was not immediately clear whether others might have died of suffocation after inhaling exhaust fumes in vehicles stuck in snow.

Rescue services said that after removing all tourists from their cars, the death toll reached 21, including 10 children and two women.

Videos posted on social networks show people walking through heavy snow in search of a safe place, abandoning their vehicles.

military help

Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said military personnel had been mobilized to clear roads and rescue thousands of people still stranded near Murree.

One of the most popular tourist spots in northern Pakistan, the village is located about 70 kilometers northeast of Islamabad and at an altitude of 2,300 meters.

Due to its proximity to the Pakistani capital, the area is a popular destination for tourists during weekends, especially in winter when the hills are covered in a blanket of snow.

More than 100,000 vehicles entered the region on Friday “of which more than 1,000 are still on hold and are due to be removed this evening,” Pakistani Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a statement.

Snow play images

For days, Pakistani social media had been showing photos and videos of people playing in the snow around Murree, a picturesque tourist town built by the British in the 19th century as a sanatorium for their colonial troops.

The office of the chief minister of Punjab province said the surroundings had been declared a “disaster area” and urged people to stay away from the region.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said he was shocked by the tragedy. “The unprecedented snowfall and the rush of people proceeding without checking the weather conditions caught the district administrator unprepared,” he tweeted. “I ordered an investigation and the implementation of strong regulations to ensure the prevention of such tragedies,” he added.

md (EFE, AP, AFP)

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing up, leaning against a car, and scene frightens residents on the coast

+ One twin went vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money online: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about flurone?

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

