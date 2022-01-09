More than 390,000 Nintendo Switch consoles sold in Japan in the last two weeks of 2021 • Eurogamer.pt

Famitsu revealed console and game sales in Japanese brick-and-mortar stores during the last two of 2021, which like the rest of the year were dominated by Nintendo.

Between December 20, 2021 and January 2, 2022, 393,980 thousand Nintendo Switch consoles were sold in Japanese stores, an impressive result led by the OLED model, which represents more than 190,000 of the total units sold.

During this same period, more than 72 thousand PlayStation 5 consoles and 2 thousand Xbox Series consoles were sold. This allowed Sony’s console to record more than 1.26 million units sold between November 2020 and December 2021, while Microsoft’s consoles reached the number of 129,000 units sold.

Sony and Microsoft consoles continue to face stock issues.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shinning Pearl were the best-selling games at Christmas and more than 231,000 units were sold in Japanese brick-and-mortar stores, for a total of almost 2.4 million units sold in a month and a half.

All 10 best-selling games are for Nintendo Switch and with more than 206,000 units sold, Mario Party Superstars took second place among the most wanted and bought by the Japanese.

Two games that deserve mention for their presence on the best sellers list are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which reached 4.3 million physical units sold in Japan, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which has already surpassed 7.1 million physical units sold.