Most of the Corinthians fans disapprove of signing Bruno Melo; see poll

Corinthians sent the hiring of left-back Bruno Melo, from Fortaleza, for the 2022 season. The negotiation, however, does not seem to have pleased a good part of Fiel.

In a poll conducted by my helm, the majority of the fans who voted disapprove of the player’s arrival – 78.4% of voters are against the arrival. Another 21.6% believe that the signing can be positive for Corinthians.

According to the calculation of the my helm, Bruno Melo would arrive on loan for a season and the player’s salary will be paid in full by Corinthians if the negotiation materializes.

Among the main justifications for the fans to be against the arrival of the player, are the highlights that already exist in the base. “I’d rather give the boy Reginaldo who is in Copinha a chance. I wouldn’t need to spend anything“, said a fan.

“The guy is a reserve for Fortaleza, how will he come to compete for a spot with Fábio Santos? The team is in need of a player who is enough to start, this way we’ll have to put up with Fábio Santos for up to 50 years,” added another.

A third Corinthians fan even “played” with the approval percentage of Bruno Melo’s arrival: “22% are Fortaleza fans“, he wrote. “I think this hiring is very strange, I doubt it was Sylvinho’s request. For me, it’s some of the management’s trickery with a businessman,” commented another.

Bruno Melo would become the third name on the Corinthians left-back. Currently, coach Sylvinho has Fábio Santos, who has a contract until the end of the year, and the young Lucas Piton, who has a relationship with the club until the end of 2024. The position is not seen as a priority by the committee, but neither is it it has its doors closed to the market.

Check the result of Meu Timão’s poll

See more at: Mercado da Bola, Board of Directors, Corinthians Squad, Corinthians Fans and Fans’ Opinion.