MP asks for fine and blockade of R$ 1 billion from Vallourec after the dike leaks on BR-040 – Gerais

The dike overflowed this Saturday morning (8/1), covering a stretch of the BR-040 highway at km 562 and 563 with mud (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DAPress) A lawsuit filed by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the State Attorney General (AGE-MG) asks for a daily fine and blockade of R$ 1 billion from Vallourec, which manages the Pau Branco mine dam, in Nova Lima , Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Information from the Attorney General of Justice, Jarbas Soares Jnior. THE @MPMG_Official and the AGE have now filed the action of early protection against the company to protect those affected; to animals; preventive measures to avoid breakage; repair, etc. Requests 1bi block, and daily fine. Details will be released today by Asscom/MP. %u2014 Jarbas Soares Junior (@jarbassoaresjr) January 9, 2022 THE @MPMG_Official and the AGE will have to file an injunction today with the aim that those responsible for the Pau Branco Mine take the necessary steps to prevent the worsening of the serious situation, which has worsened late in the day with the intermittent rains in the region. Avoid the place. %u2014 Jarbas Soares Junior (@jarbassoaresjr) January 8, 2022

According to the attorney, the action against the company is aimed at protecting those affected, including flora and fauna in the environment affected by the tailings, and anticipates preventive measures to prevent the reservoir from breaking.

According to Junior, more information about the process will be detailed later by the Public Ministry.