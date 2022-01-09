MP asks for fine and blockade of R$ 1 billion from Vallourec after the dike leaks on BR-040 – Gerais

2 mins ago

Vallourec dike overflowed in the morning
The dike overflowed this Saturday morning (8/1), covering a stretch of the BR-040 highway at km 562 and 563 with mud (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DAPress)

A lawsuit filed by the Public Ministry of Minas Gerais (MPMG) and the State Attorney General (AGE-MG) asks for a daily fine and blockade of R$ 1 billion from Vallourec, which manages the Pau Branco mine dam, in Nova Lima , Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. Information from the Attorney General of Justice, Jarbas Soares Jnior.

The dike overflowed this Saturday morning (8/1), covering a stretch of the BR-040 highway at km 562 and 563 with mud.

According to the attorney, the action against the company is aimed at protecting those affected, including flora and fauna in the environment affected by the tailings, and anticipates preventive measures to prevent the reservoir from breaking.

According to Junior, more information about the process will be detailed later by the Public Ministry.

THE State of Minas he sought out Vallourec, but still had no return.

Overflow

The dyke at Mina Pau Branco, owned by Vallourec, overflowed this morning around 10:30 am, over BR-040 in Nova Lima, in Greater Belo Horizonte. As a result, the stretch between kilometers 562 and 563 was filled with water and mud. Vehicles passing through the site were hit. No one was hurt.

According to Vallourec, the leak was caused by excessive rain, which culminated in the carrying of solid material from the Cachoeirinha pile to the dike.

According to the company, the structure of the dam did not break and is preserved – information confirmed by the firefighters and the Nova Lima City Hall.

