MP requests BRL 1 billion block from Vallourec after the dam overflows in MG

The Public Ministry of Minas Gerais and the AGE (State Attorney General) filed a public civil action against the company Vallourec Tubos do Brasil, responsible for the Mina Pau Branco dam, which overflowed yesterday in Nova Lima (MG) and closed the highway federal BR-040. One person was injured.

In the action, the MP and the state ask for the adoption of preventive and repair measures after the overflow of the dam’s dyke, which could not withstand the high volume of rain in the region.

According to the document, those responsible must still take the necessary measures to prevent the situation from worsening. As a guarantee for the repair of damages, the MP and the AGE ask the Court to block at least R$ 1 billion from Vallourec and to set a daily fine of R$ 1 million in case of non-compliance.

“Apparently, there were no fatalities, but the fact led to the evacuation of people and the interdiction of the BR-040 highway and it is already possible to say that it caused socio-economic and socio-environmental damage still pending diagnosis and measurement, so it is objective, with the action judicial, to ensure that all necessary means for full reparation will be made available in precautionary measure”, says an excerpt of the document.

The Public Ministry also expresses concern about the safety and stability of the affected structures at Vallourec and emphasizes that the rainy season continues in the region.

Information was even received that the Lisa Dyke has a high risk of collapse, which would greatly aggravate the social and environmental damage.

In the request, the MP and the AGE also ask that Vallourec be obliged to suspend any and all material disposal activity of any nature, including sterile and tailings in the Cachoeirinha Pile, located at Mina Pau Branco.

THE UOL sought out Vallourec, but the company has yet to manifest itself.

