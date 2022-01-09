Murilo Cerqueira, Lokomotiv Moscow defender is offered to Flamengo and São Paulo club

It seems that Flamengo is still interested in strengthening its squad for this season. The Rio de Janeiro club continues to pay attention to the soccer market, analyzing possible names and, in the meantime, it has been arousing the interest of businesspeople around the world. A case that exemplifies this situation very well is that of defender Murilo, from Lokomotiv Moscow, from Russia, who offered the athlete to Rubro-negro.

Currently 24 years old, the defender is out of space at the Russian club, and has his name under analysis by Mais Querido. In addition, it is worth noting that Murilo was also offered to Palmeiras, according to the news released by Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade. According to information, the Russians are interested in the immediate transfer of the former Cruzeiro, whose contract is valid until June 2024, especially to open a foreign position in the cast.

The defender is champion of the Toulon Tournament, in France, with the Brazilian Under-21 team, in 2019, and was a starter at Lokomotiv Moscow in the first two seasons. However, they ended up losing ground in the third, having played in only nine of the team’s 25 official games. In addition, it was Flamengo’s new coach, Paulo Sousa, who pointed out the need to bring some punctual reinforcements to the Rio team. And, now, the priority is to hire a goalkeeper. The Club’s plan A is Neto, from Barcelona, ​​but the business is still difficult.

The Portuguese commander, who arrived in Brazil last Friday (7), will meet Flamengo’s main squad next Monday (10), when he will also be officially introduced by the team. And, in addition, Paulo has already started work in full swing, being present for about eight hours straight at the Ninho do Urubu, to start planning the 2022 season.