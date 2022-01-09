Murilo Huff’s bus breaks down on the road and the singer surprises with his attitude: ”What a beautiful thing”

the country singer Murilo Huff (26) faced a problem with his bus, but he didn’t let himself be shaken in the middle of the road!

Last Friday, 07, the musician shared a video at a tire repair shop and showed that he released his voice there, to everyone’s surprise. Along with his team, Huff sang the songs of his new album ‘Ao Vivão 2’.

– Murilo Huff gives a R$ 6,000 gift to his son on his first Christmas without Marília Mendonça

“Broken bus, let’s sing! #aovivão at the tire shop for you”, he wrote in the caption of the publication.

In the comments, Huff was highly praised by his followers: “very good”, “braboo”, “what a beautiful thing”, “sings a lot”, “amazing”, “maybe do it live”, were just some of the messages.

Murilo Huff regrets two months of Marília Mendonça’s death

Murilo Huff used his social networks to mourn the two months since the death of Marília Mendonça (1995 – 2021), victim of an air accident in Minas Gerais.

In his Instagram stories, the singer posted a video of one of his shows in which he appears singing a song by the eternal queen of suffering, ‘De Quem é a Culpa?’.

– Bil Araújo is present at Murilo Huff’s concert in Espírito Santo: ”I was missing”

Check out:





Last accessed: 08 Jan 2022 – 20:41:33 (408247).