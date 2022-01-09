Narcissa Tamborindeguy, ex of Boninho, talks about joining the BBB

The journalist and personality of social networks, Narcisa Tamborindeguy, 55 years old, revealed her conditions to accept being confined in “BBB”, TV Globo reality show hosted by her ex-husband, director Boninho — the two maintained their marriage at 1980s.

In an interview with Extra, the famous woman pointed out that she would only join the program if the network provided a person to take care of her hair daily and to do her makeup.

“I would only participate in ‘BBB’ if I could have someone to take care of my hair and make-up,” he stated.

Narcisa Tamborindeguy also spoke about her relationship with Boninho and stated that, although they do not maintain closeness, they have respect for each other — together, the two are parents of Marianna Tamborindeguy, 37 years old.

“We had a beautiful daughter together, of which I am very proud for the person, citizen and professional that she is. With him, my relationship is one of respect and we each live in our own square. We are well resolved people,” he stated.

Currently 55 years old, Narcisa Tamborindeguy emphasizes that age is something that is in the documents, however, “it will never be our true age, which is the age we have in the spirit”. “Mine, by the way, is very young and willing. Oh, how good!”, he completed.

Regarding love life, the communicator highlighted that she is single, but not unaccompanied. “There is always some flirting,” he assured, then pointed out that he likes “intelligent men who are happy with life”.