NBA: Knicks star fined 140,000 reais for use of profane language | nba

– I just want to send a quick message to our fans and be clear: I love New York and being part of this team and this franchise. And like most Knicks fans, I’m really committed to our success. My family and I love how the fans and New Yorkers hugged and accepted us and made us feel really good about our decision to commit to the team for the long term last summer. This support means a lot to us. I understand that my actions also represent the League, this organization and the city, and that I should have handled things differently last night and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment. My comment was an example of how you sometimes say things you regret to the people you love, even if you come from a place of passion and deep love. No one wants to earn more than me and I will continue to show loyalty and dedication to my teammates, the entire Knicks organization and the fans who have shown so much love to me and my family. I will continue to focus on the future,” Randle said.