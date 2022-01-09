NBA: Knicks star fined 140,000 reais for use of profane language | nba

Julis Randle’s bad behavior this week weighed heavily in his pocket. The New York Knicks star was fined Saturday by the NBA for using “profane language” during press interviews. He will have to pay the American basketball league US$ 25,000 (just over R$ 140,000). In addition to swearing at the journalists, the player made a gesture of complaining about the crowd during Thursday’s match.
Julius Randle makes a gesture of complaining about the Knicks crowd — Photo: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
On Wednesday, after a training session, Randle was asked by a journalist about the negativity that surrounds him this season. The star’s response was rude:
– I really don’t give a fuck what the f**** anyone has to say, to be honest. I’m there playing. No one knows the game there better than I do, compared to what everyone else has to say,” Randle said.
On Thursday, during the Knicks victory over the Boston Celtics, he gave a thumbs-down gesture to the crowd after converting a basket complaining of boos early in the game. At the end of the match, a new response crossed at the press conference when commenting on his gesture on the court.
“Shut the fuck up,” said the player.
On Friday night, before being fined, Randle posted a statement on his social media apologizing to Knicks fans for the gesture in Thursday’s game.
– I just want to send a quick message to our fans and be clear: I love New York and being part of this team and this franchise. And like most Knicks fans, I’m really committed to our success. My family and I love how the fans and New Yorkers hugged and accepted us and made us feel really good about our decision to commit to the team for the long term last summer. This support means a lot to us. I understand that my actions also represent the League, this organization and the city, and that I should have handled things differently last night and expressed myself with more professionalism and more appropriate language in the heat of the moment. My comment was an example of how you sometimes say things you regret to the people you love, even if you come from a place of passion and deep love. No one wants to earn more than me and I will continue to show loyalty and dedication to my teammates, the entire Knicks organization and the fans who have shown so much love to me and my family. I will continue to focus on the future,” Randle said.