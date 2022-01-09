Netflix announces series to be released in 2022

Netflix announced, this Friday (1/7), the series that will enter its catalog in 2022. To the delight of fans of the streaming service, big hits will return in 2022, such as the last sequel to Ozark (4th season), The Crown (5th season), Stranger Things (4th season) and The Umbrella Academy (3rd season).

In addition, several new productions will have their space on Netflix. The national work Season of Summer, Neymar: O Chaos Perfeito and La Casa de Papel Korea are some of these examples.

Check, below, series announced by streaming and some already have a defined date…

File 81 (1st season): 14/1

Ozark (4th season): 21/1

Summer Season (1st season): 21/1

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (1st season): 25/1

The Woman’s Neighbor at the Window (1st season): 7/28

All Of Us Are Dead (1st season): 28/1

Creating Dion (2nd season): 1/2

Dark Desire (2nd season): 2/2

Sweet Magnolias (2nd season): 4/2

Inventing Anna (1st season): 11/2

Space Force (2nd season): 18/2

Vikings: Valhalla (1st season): 25/2

Bridgerton (2nd season) 3/25

The Crown (5th season): November

Others, however, are not yet scheduled for release.

Alice in Borderland (2nd season)

Cuphead: The Series (1st season)

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (1st season)

Back at 15 (1st season)

First Kill (1st season)

F1: Driving To Live (4th season)

Locke and Key (3rd season)

La Casa de Papel Korea (1st season)

Maldives (1st season)

Magic: The Gathering (Season 1)

Indiscreet Look (Season 1)

Resident Evil (1st season)

Sandman (season 1)

Selling Sunset (5th season)

Stranger Things (4th season)

The Midnight Club (1st season)

The Umbrella Academy (3rd season)

The Witcher: Blood Origin (Season 1)

Young Royals (2nd season)

