New admissions double in the state of SP and the offer of covid bed drops

New admissions to beds reserved for covid-19 more than doubled in the state of São Paulo in one month, although 18% of beds closed in the same period, reveals a survey commissioned by UOL to Info Tracker, the pandemic monitoring platform of the USP and Unesp state universities.

The causes for hospitalizations are the rapid advance of the omicron variant of the coronavirus and the outbreak of influenza caused by the H3N2 strain.

“The net [hospitalar estadual] it has full capacity to absorb new cases of the disease,” the State Department of Health said in a note. “There are 4,010 hospitalized patients among those confirmed for Covid and suspected for SRAG, most of them in a ward with 2,596 people.”

Initially restricted to the metropolitan region (which includes the capital of São Paulo), the growth in hospitalizations is now noticed in the interior and Baixada Santista. The rate of admissions increased 101% in the interior, 155% in Baixada, 125% in the metropolitan region and 115% in the state average between December 1st and January 6th.

The micron already represents 92.6% of positive tests for covid in Brazil, according to the ITpS (All for Health Institute).

“The growth in hospitalizations is compatible with the new waves of omicron in other countries in the world”, warns Wallace Casaca, a professor at Unesp and one of the coordinators of Info Tracker. “If nothing is done in the next few days, a large part of the population of the state will be affected by omicron or influenza, or both.”

Bed supply drops

Despite the increase in hospitalizations, the drop in beds for covid had an average reduction of 18% between December 1 and January 6, according to Info Tracker, which counted the supply of state, municipal and private beds.

According to the state government, São Paulo had, on Friday (7), an average occupancy of beds reserved for covid-19 of 30.3% in the ICU. “At the peak of the second wave, there were more than three times the number of hospitalized patients per covid-19, which reached more than 31,000 patients”, he says.

If the survey considers the month of November, the reduction reaches 35%. In the capital, the closing of municipal beds is even greater: a drop of 78% from December 1st to January 6th, a percentage that rises to 88% when compared to the beds offered on August 1st. There were 846 vacancies in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit), now there are 98.

“As the reduction in the occupancy rate of covid beds remains stable, the Municipal Health Department adopted the strategy of transitioning beds to serve non-covid-19 clinical patients,” the secretariat said in a note. “The structuring took place gradually and was guided by indicators and monitoring of occupations and the emergence of new cases.”

“37% [dos leitos] are occupied, in addition to 240 infirmary beds, with 44% occupied”, says the folder when denying the reduction of beds, which “can be redirected” in case of need.

Director of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations), Renato Kfouri complains about the low rates of diagnosis and sequencing of the virus in Brazil, in addition to the “information deficit” after the hacker attack against the Ministry of Health’s data system.

He says that the data blackout makes it difficult to determine whether omicron or H3N2 is the main responsible for the increase in hospitalizations in the state. He recalls, however, that flu outbreaks last four to six weeks in the summer, “while the coronavirus lasts much longer — we’ve lived with it for two years.”

Without data, we are in the dark. Unfortunately, we test little, notify little and the information comes up late in the system. These are extremely important data for the conduct of the pandemic.”

Renato Kfouri, Director of SBIm

Casaca, from Info Tracker, agrees. “The strategy suitable is continuously monitor and analyze microdata, but as there are no massive testing policies around here, the number of infected could be astronomical in the country.”

hospital occupation

As H3N2 and omicron advance, hospitals report an increase in admissions. Aimed at the treatment of SARS not caused by covid, the Hospital Municipal da Brasilândia, in the northern zone, housed 121 patients in the ICU last Tuesday (4), an occupancy rate of 64%.

According to Info Tracker, ICU admissions are also on the rise in other hospitals:

Hospital General Jesus Teixeira da Costa Guaianases São Paulo

12/1: 42 inpatients

5/1: 56

Increase: 33%

Hospital das Clínicas/Incor Heart Institute São Paulo

12/1: 25

5/1: 40

Increase: 60%

Municipal Hospital of Diadema

12/1: 10

5/1: 40

Increase: 300%