New crush? Viih Tube prepares breakfast for Gui Napolitano after party · TV News

Viih Tube prepared breakfast for Gui Napolitano this Saturday (8), the next day after giving a party for some friends and the ex-BBB having slept at her house. The influencer showed the two together at the table on social media. “Do you have a friend who makes you a little egg?” asked the ex-BBB.

“I swear to God, he wants to convince me like this,” joked the former No Limite, enjoying the meal prepared by the hostess. Afterwards, youtuber told her secret to preparing the food. “And the worst thing is, I made my egg with banana. Then he said: ‘No, that’s too much!’

“That’s an insult to cooking, man! I don’t know about it. I’ve never seen it in my life,” fired the BBB20 participant. Faced with the impasse between the two, she decided to carry out a poll with her followers. “Eggs are salty, bananas are sweet,” opined the boy. “I like sweet and sour, do you like it?”, asked the sister of BBB21.

During the night, the blonde showed that she convinced the model to attend her party. “Guys, after a lot of fighting and cursing, he came home,” she said in the caption of a photo where she appears next to him. Already Gui showed the girl’s scolding. “You took so long!”, chided the actress in the video shared by him, who posted a photo in the feed with her friend.

Recently, Viih Tube said that he started the year in the “drought” after having passed the squeegee in the last months of 2021. “First day of the year and I haven’t caught anyone, I think I can date again”, lamented the blonde on the social network.

After ending her three-year relationship with Bruno Magri, she threw herself at Gkay’s Farofa. “I really can’t say how many people I was fussy with. We spoke in their 46s, because we know they’re in their 40s, but I really don’t know how many people,” stressed YouTuber.

