New index for readjustment of residential rents will be released next Tuesday

On the 11th, the Brazilian Institute of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV IBRE) will launch, on the IBRE Portal, the Residential Rent Price Variation Index (IVAR/FGV). The new indicator will be calculated based on data collected from contracts signed by tenants and lessors in four capitals – Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Porto Alegre and Belo Horizonte – obtained by FGV IBRE from property management companies.

According to information released by FGV, the purpose of the new index is to measure the evolution of real estate rental prices and fill a large gap in national statistics in this niche. The index uses values effectively negotiated rents instead of just ad data as the basis for calculation. This is a big difference.

The statistical methodology used will make it possible to measure the average variation in rents over time, better reflecting the scenario – of supply and demand – in the residential property leasing market.

“The rental market in the residential area where we work, Recreio and Barra, has been very heated. Today we are faced with a lack of real estate. So, we felt a variation in values, increasing the price, and even with higher prices, properties are leaving“, he spoke André Toledo, director of Block Imóveis, on the situation of rental values ​​in Rio.

Some real estate portals have been trying to create their own indexes, as happened with the Fipe/Zap index, from the São Paulo portal Zap Imóveis, which is now owned by a Dutch multinational. “This index, unlike the new FGV index, seems completely disconnected from our reality, and the reason is that it is based on advertised properties and not on effectively closed leases. A large part of the properties offered in Rio de Janeiro are off-price, not to mention the insane amount of duplicated or tripled ads on the portals, which mess up any statistics”, he said Rodolfo Rique, by the administrator Sergio Castro, excited about the idea of ​​FGV. Rique added, saying that the volatility of the IGPM in the last 2 years created the perfect climate to study analyzing the use of a new index.

THE IVAR/FGV it will be published monthly and, in January 2022, it will be part of the fixed calendar for disclosing FGV IBRE’s indices, indicators and surveys. Market experts expect the new index to gradually replace the IGP-M in leases for residences, as it is an index created and maintained based on rent data, rather than the prices of various commodities.