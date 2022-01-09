New shirt 10: Santos closes the hiring of Ricardo Goulart – 01/09/2022

Santos closed the hiring of Ricardo Goulart. O Peixe signed a two-year bond. The 30-year-old attacking midfielder will be the shirt 10. All that’s missing is the medical exam and the signature.

Goulart’s initial order was high and well above what was possible for Santos. Afterwards, however, Peixe thought of a more complex proposal to convince the player.

THE UOL Sport found that Santos offered R$ 500 thousand as a fixed salary, with variables in marketing actions. Ricardo Goulart will be the poster boy and will receive part of the sale of tokens, in addition to earning bonuses for the sale of shirts with his name, for example.

Goulart had a millionaire salary in Chinese football and agreed to reduce the amount to play for Peixe. People close to the player said that “the project was more decisive than money”.

The negotiations were conducted by football executive Edu Dracena, with the help of President Andres Rueda. Goulart’s manager is Paulo Pitombeira, who is also in charge of coach Fabio Carille’s career. Edu has a free hand from the board to hire within the budget, but since it was a proposal that also involved the marketing department, he spoke with the Management Committee.

Dracena argued about Ricardo Goulart’s good technical performance over the past few years and showed positive information about the 30-year-old athlete’s physical situation. The leaders agreed to the offer.



Goulart became Santos’ priority after being frustrated by Nathan, on loan from Atlético-MG to Fluminense. Peixe was convinced about the contract and even exchanged documents with Galo.

Ricardo Goulart has been without a club since November, when he left Guanghzou. His last match was in August and he will use the pre-season to physically recondition himself. Last season, he scored seven goals in 13 games for the Chinese Superliga. The roster of Santos re-appears next Sunday (9).

Ricardo Goulart negotiated with Fluminense recently, but the Rio club withdrew from the contract at the end of December. His last visit to Brazil was at Palmeiras, in 2019. For Cruzeiro, he was two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014 and was called up for the Brazilian team.