First of all, the year 2022 promises to be a busy one for social media! New WhatsApp function arrives that will be the end for those who do things hidden.

The messaging app has been working to start introducing users’ profile pictures into the notifications that appear.

First of all, the news was announced on Twitter by WABetaInfo – specialized in advancing information about the features of the messenger.

According to the specialized website, this should be the first feature of the year – currently being tested for those who use WhatsApp in Beta version.

WhatsApp is introducing profile photos in notifications! The first feature of the year is available to some iOS beta testers on iOS 15 today.https://t.co/erfvZ90ZrV — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) January 4, 2022

An image published by WABetaInfo shows, in a very clear and intuitive way, the resource being executed in a practical way.

Furthermore, when we currently receive a message, only the name of the person who sent it appears. With the functionality, the photo is also displayed.

And this update will be for both individual and group chats. In other words, the profile photos of the groups are others that will appear in the notification bar.

The end for those who do things hidden and like to talk to certain people in secrecy, as without this function it was possible to bypass the curious, saving the contact with another name.

As this function is still in its initial phase, it should only be released after all the tests for WhatsApp Beta users and any bug fixes.

This is because the application always uses this process to validate the usability and usefulness of the mechanisms implemented in the messenger.

Finally, depending on these results, the update may be restricted to WhatsApp Beta users only. However, most features in testing end up released months later.

