Nikola Corp drops BRL 11 billion lawsuit against Tesla

Nikola Corporation withdrew its lawsuit filed against Tesla for design patent infringement since 2018. The lawsuit, which sought an amount of US$ 2 billion in damages, equivalent to more than R$ 11 billion, was filed on Tuesday Tuesday (4) by the Justice of San Francisco, California.

Elon Musk’s company was accused of copying design patents, utility and logo rights when launching the Semi, heavy electric truck. The lawsuit claimed that Tesla’s vehicle was similar to the Nikola One, powered by hydrogen. Musk’s company denied the charge and sued back to Nikola Corp.

The lawsuit was stalled last year after former Nikola CEO Trevon Milton was accused by US prosecutors of securities fraud. Milton denied the charges but was forced to resign. In December 2021, Nikola agreed to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $125 million to settle the allegations that deceived investors.

heavyweight battle

The recent decision archives all litigation between the two companies on the case voluntarily and without prejudice. The case filing documents do not give details of an agreement between the two companies.

Semi was launched in 2017 by Elon Musk, but vehicle is not on market yet. (Source: Tesla/Reproduction)Source: Tesla/Reproduction

Tesla’s Semi truck was initially planned for 2019, but so far it has not hit the market. In 2021, in a call with investors, company executives claimed that the launch had been pushed back to 2022. Despite that, Musk’s automaker has become the world’s largest, worth over $1 trillion.