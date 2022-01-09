Nova Juma, Alanis Guillen opens the game about ‘Pantanal’ remake: ‘I spilled’ | DM channel

Rio – Twenty-three years old and Alanis Guillen is ready for her second TV lead. And as happened the first time, the young actress has already arrived on a project loved and consecrated by the public. In 2019, it was Malhação, when in the edition ‘Toda Forma de Amar’, he played the young Rita. Now, in 2022, it’s Juma Marruá’s turn, the emblematic protagonist of the ‘Pantanal’ remake.

“When it was announced that there would be this new version of ‘Pantanal’ – a soap opera I had never watched – a crowd on the internet started marking me in publications and many people started commenting. Friends, family, saying ‘this character has to be you’. I wanted to know who this character was, what this story was, I was very curious. Once I understood what it was about, I talked to my agency about trying to audition for this production. With the pandemic, the pace and prospects for work were very clouded. So, it wouldn’t hurt to try”, explains Alanis, who gives details of the test.

“Some time passed and this opportunity to make a selftape arose – a recording made by the actor himself. I live in an apartment and, as the test instruction was to do it outdoors, I asked a couple of friends who live in a house with a backyard for help, and luckily they still work with video. I do all the selftapes, but this one was really special, with my friend directing me, with a professional camera and even sound equipment. Detail: I couldn’t tell anyone what it was about, it was something confidential. I told my friends, and even my parents, that it was another test of any production”, says the actress, who went for a second test, in February 2021, and was confirmed in the remake. “Then I overflowed”, he remembers.

New step

Despite being young, Alanis highlights that he already has a consolidated career with acting. “My first job on TV was in ‘Malhação: Toda Forma de Amar’, but I’ve been working since I was three. I did a lot of commercials, advertising… Theater came into my life when I was about 17, at the end of high school. Today, I’m 23. Pantanal is my second TV job. I went to study theater to lose my shyness. When I got there, I discovered a whole universe that I didn’t know I wanted so much”, ponders the actress, who had the help of Cristiana Oliveira, the first Juma, to get into the role.

“When this buzz started, she sent me a message through a social network saying she was rooting for me a lot. But I still couldn’t say anything, so I just thanked him so much. After that we had a virtual meeting in an internal action of ‘Pantanal’ and it was really good to hear her speak, to feel her expressing herself, telling her experience. And now I’m here thinking about proposing a call to her so we can exchange ideas”, highlights Alanis.

special preparation

For such an intense project, Alanis also says that she is going through a very different preparation for her new character. “It’s been a process. I’m having a really good time to access and digest each step. Entering this story, letting myself be penetrated, understanding the voice, the body, the impulses… I started with an archetypal study, tabletop, and then I did some experiments so that my body registered information that I, Alanis, didn’t have, I changed some habits, I started practicing Kung Fu, I took riding lessons, prosody, among other things. Every day is precious in this entire process. Mainly, some difficulties”, admits the young actress who highlights the riding workshop as a new challenge.

“I had never ridden. So, learning from the beginning was learning how to ride, the relationship with this animal that I was not very familiar with, understanding my body there, how to ride with a gun in my hand, holding it with just one arm”, says Alanis, who also lives other changes.

“I’m trying to sunbathe without a bikini, so that I don’t get branded, since Juma wears some clothes in which the body looks good. It’s not sunny here, I live in an apartment, so I’m using a self-tanner. But I’m sure that there in the Pantanal, the sun will help. And besides that, I’m letting my hair grow and I’m working out twice as much”, he reveals.

Invitation

Excited for the premiere of the telenovela, scheduled for March 14, Alanis considers herself ready to present her new Juma to Brazil. “There’s this place that the soap opera occupies in everyone’s imagination. I feel and know that it is a gigantic mission to tell this story, at this moment, from this place, in this Brazil today, to the people of Brazil today. Somewhere things fall into place and I know I can handle it. I’m preparing a lot both personally and professionally. There are many changes. And good! Aside from the immense happiness and gratitude for working with people I so admire and look forward to everything I’ll learn on this journey,” she says.