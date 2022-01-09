Novak Djokovic: what the world’s #1 tennis player said about vaccines

3 hours ago

Novak Djokovic is being held in hotel after entering Australia

The athlete announced that he was exempt from the requirement of vaccination against covid-19 in Australia, a country that has required full immunization for the entry of foreigners. This possible benefit to the athlete caused revolt in Australians and started a political-diplomatic struggle that still awaits resolution.

Djokovic was taken to an immigration detention hotel, where he remains isolated. His lawyers asked the court to transfer the athlete to a more suitable place, where he can train for the Australian Open, and said that the current location he is in is in terrible condition.

The tennis player’s defense claims that he can get exemption from the vaccine because he tested positive for covid-19 on December 16 and has already recovered from the disease.

The imbroglio regarding the athlete must be analyzed by the authorities in the coming days.

Below, understand what Djokovic really said about the vaccine, which is considered by science to be the main way to fight the pandemic.

The 34-year-old Serbian star has not officially revealed his vaccination status against covid-19, but he has already made clear his opposition to the immunizing agent.

In April 2020, long before covid-19 immunizers were available, Djokovic opposed the vaccination.

Shortly thereafter, he tried to ease the situation by admitting that he was not “an expert” and said he was “open-minded” but said he wanted to have “the option of choosing what would be best” for his body.

During a live on Facebook, he stated that he did not want to “be forced by someone to get vaccinated” to travel or compete in tournaments.

In Djokovic’s home country, it is estimated that less than half of the population has full vaccinations. The athlete’s comments were frowned upon by government epidemiologist Predrag Kon, who accused the tennis player of propagating “wrong ideas”.

Djokovic's supporters appeared in front of the hotel where he would be temporarily detained

questionable theories

Djokovic has a history of questionable theories.

In his book, “serve to win“, he reports that in 2010 he met with a nutritionist who asked him to hold a piece of bread in his left hand while pressing his right arm.

Djokovic claims he felt much weaker while holding the bread and cited this as evidence of his gluten intolerance.

At another time, during an Instagram live, he claimed that positive thinking can “clean up” contaminated water and added that scientists “have shown that water molecules react to our emotions.”

According to David Nunan, a researcher at Oxford University’s Center for Evidence-Based Medicine, “On the balance of probabilities, it is highly unlikely that these claims are true, at least not under current conventions of scientific theory and practice.”

Another episode involved the athlete’s wife, who used Instagram at the start of the pandemic in 2020 to share a conspiracy theory about 5G (the new generation of mobile internet). Your publication received the mark of disinformation on the social network.

Defended by his followers and by Serbian politicians, the athlete’s plight in Australia mobilized anti-vaccine activists, although the tennis player has never explicitly supported this group.

In Telegram groups promoting theories against vaccines he has become a hero and symbol of freedom of choice.

Some Twitter users shared a hashtag in support of the player calling for a boycott of the Australian Open.

An influential account linked to conspiracy theories said the athlete is “a political prisoner” and shared: “If they do this against a multi-million dollar superstar, what can they do to you?”

Anti-vaccination groups expressed support for the tennis player

The importance of vaccination

The situation involving the athlete occurs just when Australia is facing a serious wave of covid-19 cases, as has been registered around the world in recent days.

It is estimated that more than 90% of Australian adults have completed vaccination against covid-19. Even with this high rate, Australia continues to register covid-19 cases, mainly now with the omicron variant.

This scenario of worsening cases occurs in other parts of the world, including Brazil, which has seen cases of the disease rise again in recent weeks.

For anti-vaccine groups, the increase in cases in the current scenario can be used as an argument that vaccines are not effective in stopping the advance of the coronavirus. But science demonstrates that vaccines do not prevent infection or the spread of infection, but are essential to prevent serious cases, even in the face of the advancement of omicrons.

Pediatrician and infectious disease specialist Renato Kfouri, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), clarified, in a recent interview with BBC News Brasil, that the first wave of vaccines against covid-19, which includes CoronaVac and the products developed by Pfizer , AstraZeneca, Janssen, among others, aims to reduce the risk of developing the most severe forms of the disease, which are related to hospitalizations and deaths.

“Vaccines protect much better against more severe forms than against moderate, mild or asymptomatic forms of covid. The more severe the outcome, the greater their effectiveness,” summed up the doctor.

Covid-19 vaccines have the main function of preventing severe cases of the disease

The main goal of these immunizers, therefore, was never to stop the infection itself, but to make this coronavirus invasion less harmful to the organism.

This same reasoning applies to the flu vaccine, which has been available for decades. The dose, offered every year, does not necessarily prevent infection with the influenza virus, but it avoids the frequent complications in the most vulnerable groups, such as children, pregnant women and the elderly.

Looking at the broader scenario, this protection against the most severe forms has a direct impact on the entire health system: reducing the severity of respiratory infections is synonymous with less crowded emergency rooms, greater availability of ward or ICU beds and, of course , more time for the healthcare team to treat patients properly.

And the data show that vaccines are playing this role very well: according to the Commonwealth Fund, the application of doses against the coronavirus prevented, until November 2021, a total of 1.1 million deaths and 10.3 million hospitalizations only in the United States.

The European Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) estimate that 470,000 individuals over 60 years of age have had their lives saved in 33 countries on the continent since vaccination against covid began over there.

“It is absolutely wrong to think that there is no point in taking the doses because everyone is going to get sick anyway. The vaccine manages to transform covid into a simpler disease, which can be treated at home most of the time,” stated Renato Kfouri.

“We are only going to leave the pandemic with a high vaccination coverage of the population, including children, and respect for basic care, such as the use of masks, prevention of agglomerations and hand washing,” added the expert.