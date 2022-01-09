Novak Djokovic: what the world’s #1 tennis player said about vaccines

Novak Djokovic is being held in hotel after entering Australia

The athlete announced that he was exempt from the requirement of vaccination against covid-19 in Australia, a country that has required full immunization for the entry of foreigners. This possible benefit to the athlete caused revolt in Australians and started a political-diplomatic struggle that still awaits resolution.

Djokovic was taken to an immigration detention hotel, where he remains isolated. His lawyers asked the court to transfer the athlete to a more suitable place, where he can train for the Australian Open, and said that the current location he is in is in terrible condition.

The tennis player’s defense claims that he can get exemption from the vaccine because he tested positive for covid-19 on December 16 and has already recovered from the disease.

