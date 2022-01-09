Ômicron puts Covid-19 hospitalizations on track for new record

Covid-19 hospitalizations in the United States are expected to hit a new record in the coming days, according to a Reuters tally this Friday, surpassing an earlier mark set in January of last year, as the highly contagious Ômicron variant causes a new outbreak of cases.

Hospitalizations have risen steadily since late December, as Ômicron has quickly overtaken Delta as the dominant strain of coronavirus in the United States, although experts say Ômicron will likely prove less lethal than earlier variants.

Although considered less serious, health officials nevertheless warn that the sheer number of infections caused by Ômicron could put pressure on hospital systems, some of which have already begun to show signs of disruption, in part due to the absence of on-call staff.

“I don’t believe we’ve seen the peak here in the United States,” Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News’ Today program on Friday, as schools and businesses alike. experience difficulties with case discharges.

The United States recorded 662,000 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth-highest US daily record ever, just three days after a record nearly 1 million reported cases, according to a Reuters count.

The 7-day moving average of new daily cases broke a record for the tenth day in a row, with 597,000 infections, while hospitalizations reached nearly 123,000 and are expected to surpass in the coming days the record of more than 132,000 established last year.

Deaths, an indicator that lags far behind hospitalizations, remains reasonably stable at 1,400 a day, according to the count, well below last year’s records, although there is typically a lag in the numbers of cases and hospitalizations.

“We’re still seeing these numbers grow,” Walensky said, noting that while the number of cases outnumber hospitalizations and deaths, the increase in hospitalizations is mostly registered among unvaccinated people.

Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Vermont and Washington, DC all reported record levels of patients hospitalized by Covid in recent days, according to a Reuters analysis.

The admissions data, however, does not distinguish between cases of people hospitalized on account of Covid-19 and so-called incidental positives: patients who were admitted and treated for other issues and contracted Covid-19 in the hospital.

Case discharges have forced hospital systems in nearly half of the US states to delay performing elective surgery.