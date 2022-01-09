Ômicron seems mild, but it’s too early to know if it will be the definitive variant – 08/01/2022 – Balance and Health

The apparent lower lethality of the omicron variant, which appears when vaccination has relatively good coverage in Brazil, seems to reassure the population. The moment, however, can be more complex than we foresee, with a chance of emergence of new variants and an increase in the number of deaths.

You, at this point, probably have numerous acquaintances contaminated with Covid. Comments on social media are constant, often accompanied by observations that the symptoms are mild, thanks to the vaccines.

Without a doubt, vaccines have played their role well — at least where they are available in the world — and have decreased the chance of serious cases and deaths. But that’s not to say that catching Covid now is worry-free. Far from it.

The omicron expansion is glaring and it reigns over the other variants it passes through. Because of the new strain, the world has been registering numbers close to 2 million cases a day, a quantity much higher than in previous waves of the disease. And this incredible potential for dissemination brings risks.

It is immediately possible to draw a parallel with the beginning of the pandemic, when it was said that the entire population was susceptible to Sars-CoV-2 and, therefore, an avalanche of contamination could occur (which happened) that, logically, would lead to overload health systems (also happened).

With the passing of the variants, with people infected and recovered, and with vaccines, this fear of macro scale has diminished, but omicron seems to walk very well even among vaccinated populations, besides having the capacity to provoke reinfections.

Fernando Spilki, a professor at the Feevale University and coordinator of the Corona-omic Network, of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, points out that, even if the micron causes less serious conditions, the spread is such that it can put pressure on the health system —as already takes place in the US and the UK.

“There are some people saying that maybe it was time to let the virus spread so that we have natural immunity,” says Spilki. “But this will have a very high cost, with hospitalizations and many deaths. And immunity is not lasting, we already know that.”

The director of the WHO (World Health Organization), Tedros Adhanom, also refuted the classification of the variant as mild. “Although omicron appears to be less severe compared to delta, especially among those vaccinated, that does not mean it should be classified as mild,” he said. “Like the previous variants, omicron is hospitalizing and killing people.”

In addition to the immediate issue, there is concern about the impact of omicrons on the course of the pandemic.

“These millions of cases that the omicron is doing is a very large number of opportunities to mutate,” says Spilki.

According to the coordinator of the Corona-omic Network, even though it was recently discovered (it was detected in South Africa at the end of November), it already has four lineages. “Evolution we can’t stop.”

In other words, the more people who get infected, the more mutations can end up selected and new variants can appear. Are these mutations and variants necessarily more dangerous? No. But the risks increase as the cases go up.

“The omicron is the solution to the pandemic” was a phrase that circulated recently, recalls Esper Kallás, a professor in the department of infectious and parasitic diseases at the USP School of Medicine and columnist at the leaf.

“It’s wanting to believe a lot in nature. We don’t know what’s to come”, says the infectologist.

But, in any case, says Kallás, most of the paintings they have seen of Covid — possibly of omicron — in the last few weeks in his office have been lighter and have not progressed to hospitalization.

“It looks like the virus has changed,” he says, who notes that many of the patients complain of a stuffy nose and sore throat.

In fact, studies in mice, hamsters and human tissues have shown the variant’s preference for the upper airways, with the lungs being a little more spared.

According to Kallás, when looking at coronaviruses in addition to Sars-CoV-2, they gradually immunized populations, which began to resist infections. Today, the persistence of coronaviruses in the population is maintained by children who end up with catarrhal syndromes caused by these viruses.

“The omicron is perhaps an evolutionary convergence to something like this,” he says. “We are relying on other examples, but that is not predictive. History is very good for telling the past.”

And with Sars-CoV-2 we see phenomena that were thought not to be possible. Constant mutations in the virus are an example. The USP professor even recalls a column of his in leaf, June 2020, entitled “The Stable Virus”. In it he pointed out that the virus was very long and that it would tolerate a limited number of mutations.

The column concluded: “The new coronavirus has not undergone mutations capable of changing its main characteristics during the course of this pandemic. If that happens, it will be unprecedented.”

It wasn’t something expected or documented. “How wrong we were”, reflects Kallás, who, at the same time, says it is fascinating (albeit tragic) to observe the adaptive struggle of the virus, the accumulation of mutations that result in changes in the disease, the process of agent versus host in a very short period of time.

“Seeing a virus finding its place within this chain of transmission, for it to position itself as a viable agent in a process of natural selection. It’s extraordinary.”

And now it remains to be seen where the pandemic is headed under the omicron reign. Is this the definitive variant? Something like that was already being speculated about the delta variant, which, according to Spilki, had a number of mutations that resembled those of other, more stable, endemic viruses.

Maurício Lacerda Nogueira, a professor at the Faculty of Medicine of São José do Rio Preto, says that the widespread attack by omicrons in Brazil, added to the advance of vaccination in children and general vaccination, could lead to the famous herd immunity.

According to Nogueira, omicron, with the large number of mutations it has, could mean the beginning of a process in which Covid turns into a normal pathogen, with seasonal infections and minor impacts.

“Having a circulation boom along with vaccination rates can help us, as it has helped us to some extent with delta. gamma and massive vaccination in the adult population.” But this can also be a very positive view of the scenario, he says.

The virologist makes it clear that this does not mean at all that people should be contaminated and that his view is only an analysis of the macro perspective of public health.

“But for Zé or for Maria who is sick, screw the macro, they are at risk of dying,” he says. “No death is acceptable.”

The experts heard reinforce that it is necessary to stop the circulation of the virus. For this, in addition to vaccination, including for small children, masks and well-ventilated environments cannot be left out.

“We have never had the advent of a virus of this virulence. The number of people it is capable of killing,” says Spilki. “It’s worrisome that we’re not too careful now.”